Moms Are Here To Help (Podcast)

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Episode Description

Moms are here to help

The Gap We're Solving: This podcast addresses a dual challenge in today's financial landscape. For next-generation investors, it provides warm, trusted guidance to help them set and achieve their goals—and find the right financial service provider to support their efforts. For financial service providers, it's a call to evolve: adapting their services and tools to meet the needs of younger investors, rather than simply applying the same approaches used with the baby boom generation.

Topics Covered:

How next-gen investors can set themselves up for financial success

The rise of "finfluencers" and risks of unqualified social media financial advice

The great wealth transfer to younger generations and how they can protect their wealth

Key Takeaways:

The importance of forging your own financial path

Verify credentials before following any financial influencer online

Financial advisors should tailor their approach to younger clients

Pattie Lovett-Reid, Chief Financial Commentator and entrepreneur