ARTICLE
16 October 2026

Moms Are Here To Help (Podcast)

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Babin Bessner Spry LLP

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Babin Bessner Spry is a boutique litigation firm founded in 2009.  The firm’s practice areas include securities litigation, corporate governance issues, shareholder oppression, insolvency, intellectual property, conspiracy, fraud, product liability, professional liability and discipline, employment, competition, class actions, and advertising law, as well as public interest and pro bono matters.
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The Gap We're Solving: This podcast addresses a dual challenge in today's financial landscape. For next-generation investors, it provides warm, trusted guidance to help them set and achieve their goals—and find the right financial service provider to support their efforts. For financial service providers, it's a call to evolve: adapting their services and tools to meet the needs of younger investors, rather than simply applying the same approaches used with the baby boom generation.
Canada Finance and Banking
Ellen Bessner
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Episode Description

Moms are here to help

The Gap We're Solving: This podcast addresses a dual challenge in today's financial landscape. For next-generation investors, it provides warm, trusted guidance to help them set and achieve their goals—and find the right financial service provider to support their efforts. For financial service providers, it's a call to evolve: adapting their services and tools to meet the needs of younger investors, rather than simply applying the same approaches used with the baby boom generation.

Topics Covered:

  • How next-gen investors can set themselves up for financial success
  • The rise of "finfluencers" and risks of unqualified social media financial advice
  • The great wealth transfer to younger generations and how they can protect their wealth
  • Key Takeaways:
  • The importance of forging your own financial path
  • Verify credentials before following any financial influencer online
  • Financial advisors should tailor their approach to younger clients

Pattie Lovett-Reid, Chief Financial Commentator and entrepreneur

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Ellen Bessner
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