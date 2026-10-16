Moms Are Here To Help (Podcast)

Episode Description
Moms are here to help
The Gap We're Solving: This podcast addresses a dual challenge in today's financial landscape. For next-generation investors, it provides warm, trusted guidance to help them set and achieve their goals—and find the right financial service provider to support their efforts. For financial service providers, it's a call to evolve: adapting their services and tools to meet the needs of younger investors, rather than simply applying the same approaches used with the baby boom generation.
Topics Covered:
- How next-gen investors can set themselves up for financial success
- The rise of "finfluencers" and risks of unqualified social media financial advice
- The great wealth transfer to younger generations and how they can protect their wealth
- Key Takeaways:
- The importance of forging your own financial path
- Verify credentials before following any financial influencer online
- Financial advisors should tailor their approach to younger clients
Pattie Lovett-Reid, Chief Financial Commentator and entrepreneur
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]