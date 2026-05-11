Premier’s Asia Engagement Tour Off To Strong Start

Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon André Ebanks shared an update this morning from his engagement tour in Asia, following a successful first leg in Hong Kong.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

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Grand Cayman, 8 May 2026 – Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon André Ebanks shared an update this morning from his engagement tour in Asia, following a successful first leg in Hong Kong.

The Premier arrived in Hong Kong on Thursday, 7 May, accompanied by Cayman Islands Government Overseas Representative to Asia, Mr Gene DaCosta, and International Affairs Analyst, Mr Sean Whewell. The delegation headed directly to the Maples Investment Funds Forum 2026, where the Premier shared updates on the Cayman Islands, along with regional and global developments, in a fireside chat.

On Friday, 8 May, the delegation had a full schedule of meetings including with the Financial Secretary of Hong Kong, Mr Paul Chan, private equity groups and hedge fund managers. The group has received a warm welcome throughout, with stakeholders expressing strong confidence and enthusiasm for Cayman.

The Asia tour continues with visits to Shanghai and Tokyo next week. Further updates will be shared as the tour progresses.



Premier Ebanks attended the Maples Investment Funds Forum 2026.



Premier, the Hon. André Ebanks met with Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan.



Numerous meetings were held with financial services stakeholders in Hong Kong.

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