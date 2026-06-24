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24 June 2026

Final Cadwalader Issue Of Cabinet; See You In July!

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Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

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Oregon joins the growing list of states attempting to opt out of federal interest rate exportation laws, while the UK's Financial Conduct Authority proposes significant changes to mortgage regulations aimed at helping first-time buyers and underserved consumers. Trade associations have filed suit challenging Oregon's new consumer finance law, arguing it improperly restricts interstate banking activities and commerce.
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Mercedes Kelley Tunstall and Alix Prentice
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This is the final issue of Cabinet before the anticipated completion of our merger with Hogan Lovells.

Cabinet will continue to be published. We’re very excited to continue delivering the latest research and commentary on regulatory and financial services issues, now as part of the expanded Global Regulatory practice at Hogan Lovells Cadwalader. See you in July!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Mercedes Kelley Tunstall
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Alix Prentice
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