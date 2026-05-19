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19 May 2026

10 Months Later: Updates On U.S. Stablecoin Law

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In the conference’s opening session, Kevin Toomey (Partner, Chair of Financial Services, Arnold & Porter) and his co-panelist Justin Skidmore (Associate General Counsel, Paxos)...
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Kevin M. Toomey
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American Conference Institute: Payment Stablecoins: Law, Licensing & Compliance

In the conference’s opening session, Kevin Toomey (Partner, Chair of Financial Services, Arnold & Porter) and his co-panelist Justin Skidmore (Associate General Counsel, Paxos) will look back at the first 10 months of the GENIUS Act in the U.S., covering obligations across reserves, disclosures, certifications, licensing, and AML. Further conference details here: Agenda | Payment Stablecoins: Law, Licensing & Compliance

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Kevin M. Toomey
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