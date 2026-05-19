10 Months Later: Updates On U.S. Stablecoin Law

In the conference’s opening session, Kevin Toomey (Partner, Chair of Financial Services, Arnold & Porter) and his co-panelist Justin Skidmore (Associate General Counsel, Paxos)...

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American Conference Institute: Payment Stablecoins: Law, Licensing & Compliance In the conference’s opening session, Kevin Toomey (Partner, Chair of Financial Services, Arnold & Porter) and his co-panelist Justin Skidmore (Associate General Counsel, Paxos) will look back at the first 10 months of the GENIUS Act in the U.S., covering obligations across reserves, disclosures, certifications, licensing, and AML. Further conference details here: Agenda | Payment Stablecoins: Law, Licensing & Compliance

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