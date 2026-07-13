From Pilot To Production: A Practical AI Deployment Playbook For Financial Institutions

The Problem

Most financial institutions are not struggling with AI capability. They are struggling with AI execution. Large language models (LLMs), agentic architectures, and cloud-native platforms have matured to the point where meaningful automation is within reach for nearly every financial institution. Yet the vast majority of AI programs remain stuck somewhere between proof of concept and production.

The pattern is familiar. A team builds a promising pilot. It works in a controlled environment. Leadership gets excited. Then reality sets in: Governance is unclear, data is fragmented, ownership is undefined, and the pilot never scales. Months pass. Budget is consumed. The organization moves on to the next initiative. This is not a technology failure. It is an execution failure.

The organizations that are successfully deploying AI at scale are not necessarily the ones with the most sophisticated models or the largest technology budgets. They are the ones that have figured out how to move from experimentation to controlled, measurable, and repeatable deployment. This playbook outlines how.

Pilot Mode or Production Mode?

Most organizations are not at zero on AI, they are stuck somewhere in the middle. The table below contrasts the operating reality of institutions still in pilot mode with those that have crossed into production. The honest test is which column your organization more closely resembles today, not which one it aspires to.

Pilot Mode Production Mode Isolated tools solving narrow problems Integrated agents embedded in real workflows No clear ownership or governance Defined ownership, intake process, and risk classification Unclear or unmeasured return on investment (ROI) Measurable outcomes tied to operational metrics Technology-led experimentation Business-led prioritization with technology enablement One-off builds that do not scale Repeatable deployment model across use cases

The Playbook

Successful AI deployment is not a technology project. It is an operating discipline built on three stages that must be executed in sequence: Establish control, target the right use cases, then deliver outcomes. The temptation is to skip ahead to building, and that impulse consistently produces the same result: isolated tools that cannot scale, lack governance, and fail to demonstrate return on investment.

Stage 1: Establish Control (Governance and Readiness)

The first instinct at most financial institutions is to start with use cases. Pick something exciting, build a prototype, show the board. This approach almost always fails, not because the use case is wrong, but because the organization is not ready to support it.

Before a single agent is built, leadership needs to answer these questions:

What is the AI strategy, and how does it reconcile with enterprise strategy? Is AI a cost-reduction lever, a revenue and customer-experience play, a competitive defense, or all three? Without a clear strategic thesis, governance becomes process for its own sake and use case selection drifts toward whatever is loudest. Who owns AI decisions? Not in theory. In practice. Who approves a new use case? Who is accountable when an agent produces an incorrect output? Who decides what data it can access? What policies govern AI use? Most financial institutions have robust model risk frameworks built around SR 11-7 and traditional statistical models. Generative AI and agentic systems do not fit neatly into those frameworks. The gap between existing model risk policy and the reality of deployed AI agents is where regulatory and operational risk accumulates. How mature is the data environment? AI is only as good as the data it can access. If critical operational data is siloed across core platforms, case management systems, and third-party applications, then the most sophisticated model in the world will underperform. Understanding data readiness before selecting use cases prevents expensive false starts. What is the current state of IT and security capabilities? Deploying AI agents that interact with production systems, customer data, and regulated processes requires infrastructure, integration capacity, and security controls that many institutions have not yet assessed against AI-specific requirements.

The goal of this stage is not to build a perfect governance framework. It is to establish just enough control to safely deploy. The institutions that get this right share a few common best practices:

Establish policy and ownership. Define a board-ready AI policy and a clear ownership model up front, establishing exactly who approves use cases and who is accountable for AI decisions.

Define a board-ready AI policy and a clear ownership model up front, establishing exactly who approves use cases and who is accountable for AI decisions. Implement tiered risk classification. Build a risk classification early as it accelerates every decision downstream. A low-risk internal productivity agent should not go through the same approval process as a customer-facing decisioning engine.

Build a risk classification early as it accelerates every decision downstream. A low-risk internal productivity agent should not go through the same approval process as a customer-facing decisioning engine. Intake is centralized before demand outpaces oversight. Shadow AI proliferates when there is no clear front door. A lightweight intake workflow, even a simple form plus a weekly review, prevents ungoverned experimentation from becoming an audit finding.

Shadow AI proliferates when there is no clear front door. A lightweight intake workflow, even a simple form plus a weekly review, prevents ungoverned experimentation from becoming an audit finding. Readiness is assessed honestly, not aspirationally. Readiness only means something when it is tied to a specific current-state or desired-state process. Without that baseline, most organizations overestimate data maturity and underestimate integration complexity. A candid assessment of data, infrastructure, and talent gaps before selecting use cases prevents the most common false starts.

Governance should enable deployment, not delay it. The fastest way to stall an AI program is to over-engineer your frameworks in a vacuum. Instead, design your foundational guardrails early, but refine them alongside your initial build and testing phases so real-world operational friction can inform the final policy.

Stage 2: Target the Right Use Cases (Definition and Prioritization)

Most AI programs go wrong right here: They survey the organization, collect dozens of ideas, and build a long list of potential use cases. The result is a spreadsheet with 40 entries, no clear priority, and no actionable path forward.

The better approach is to start with operational friction, not technology capability.

The right question is not “Where can we apply AI?” It is “Where are our people spending the most time on repetitive, multi-system, manual work that directly impacts cost, speed, or risk?”

The highest-value AI use cases almost always share these characteristics:

High volume, manual workflows. Processes where staff spend significant time gathering information from multiple systems, synthesizing it, and making a decision or taking an action. Dispute resolution, fraud investigation, claims adjudication, and compliance monitoring are classic examples. Clear, measurable outcomes. Use cases where success can be defined in concrete terms: cycle time reduction, cost per transaction, error rates, staffing efficiency. If you cannot measure the impact, you cannot prove the value, and without proven value, the program does not survive budget season. Defined regulatory and risk boundaries. Use cases where the rules are known, even if complex. AI performs best in environments where the decision framework is structured, the data inputs are identifiable, and the acceptable error tolerance is understood. Sustainable to operate and maintain. The best use cases run on workflows, rules, and data sources that are reasonably stable over time. High rule volatility or frequent changes to underlying data and processes drive up the cost of ownership and erode the business case after go-live.

The prioritization framework should evaluate every candidate use case against four dimensions:

Automation potential: Can AI actually perform this task? And should it? Should the task be automated, augmented, redesigned, or left alone?

Can AI actually perform this task? And should it? Should the task be automated, augmented, redesigned, or left alone? Business value and operational impact: Does this drive revenue, cut cost, reduce risk, or improve the customer experience? And by how much? What is the speed to market?

Does this drive revenue, cut cost, reduce risk, or improve the customer experience? And by how much? What is the speed to market? Technical feasibility and data readiness: Do we have the data, tech, integration paths, and talent to build, deploy, and sustain it? How complex will this solution be to maintain?

Do we have the data, tech, integration paths, and talent to build, deploy, and sustain it? How complex will this solution be to maintain? Risk and regulatory footprint: Will this hold up to internal audit, the board, and the regulators? And is the risk tolerance right for a bank?

The fastest way to kill an AI program is to pick the wrong first use case. Start with thoughtful planning, not possibilities. Once selected, apply a strict rule: Do not automate a bad process. Automating a broken workflow only scales inefficiency; strip away manual workarounds and reengineer the process first.

Finally, recognize that one use case rarely equals one AI agent. Production-grade AI relies on orchestrated workflows, not isolated tools. For example, modernizing dispute resolution requires an intake agent, an investigation agent, and a resolution agent all working together.

Stage 3: Deliver Outcomes (Build, Deploy, and Scale)

Most frameworks end here. The actual work does not.

Building AI agents for a financial institution is not a software development project. It is an integration, workflow design, and change management challenge that happens to involve AI.

The build process must address four dimensions simultaneously:

Architecture and platform decisions. Every use case forces a configure/buy/build decision. Whether configuring existing enterprise tools (e.g., Microsoft Copilot), buying pointed vendor solutions, or building custom multi-agent architectures, the design should remain open and model-agnostic. Institutions should engineer the flexibility to swap foundational models as technology evolves without rebuilding the underlying workflow. The choice should be driven by the specific requirements of each use case, the institution’s technology strategy, and total cost of ownership, not by a blanket commitment to one model. Integration with existing systems. Financial institutions operate on complex, interconnected technology stacks. Core platforms, case management systems, customer relationship management tools, compliance databases, and document management systems all contain data and process steps that AI agents need to access. The integration layer is typically the most time-consuming and risk-laden part of any AI deployment. Human-in-the-loop design. In regulated environments, AI cannot operate autonomously on high-stakes decisions. Every agent deployment needs clearly defined points where human review, approval, or override is required. These are not afterthoughts. They are core design requirements that must be built into the agent architecture from the start. Auditability and monitoring. Every action taken by an AI agent must be traceable: what it did, what data it used, and what it decided. This ensures regulators, audit, and risk teams can reconstruct any decision on demand. This requires AI-specific logging and monitoring infrastructure, not retrofits of traditional model risk tools.

AI does not typically fail at the model. It fails at integration, workflow design, and change management.

Deployment should follow a staged approach:

Shadow mode. The agent runs alongside existing processes, producing outputs that are compared to human decisions but not yet acted upon. This builds confidence and identifies edge cases.

The agent runs alongside existing processes, producing outputs that are compared to human decisions but not yet acted upon. This builds confidence and identifies edge cases. Controlled rollout. The agent begins handling a subset of cases with active human oversight. Performance is measured against baseline metrics established during the design phase.

The agent begins handling a subset of cases with active human oversight. Performance is measured against baseline metrics established during the design phase. Full deployment. The agent operates at scale with defined monitoring, escalation protocols, and periodic review cycles.

Post-deployment is not the end. It is the beginning of a continuous improvement cycle. Agent performance should be monitored against the success metrics defined in stage two, with regular recalibration as processes, regulations, and data change.

The Takeaway

Financial institutions that win with AI will not necessarily be the ones with the best models. They will be the ones that can repeatedly identify, build, and deploy high-impact use cases within a controlled, governed environment.

The playbook is straightforward:

Establish just the right level of governance to deploy safely. Pick use cases based on operational pain, not technology excitement. Build for production from day one: integrated, auditable, and measurable.

The institutions that win will treat AI deployment as an operating capability, not a portfolio of experiments. They will measure cycle time from intake to deployment in weeks, not quarters. They will have a clear answer when a regulator asks how a decision was made.

The question is no longer whether AI works. The question is whether your institution can deploy it in a way that is controlled, measurable, and repeatable. That is an execution challenge, not a technology challenge.

How Ankura Can Help

Moving from AI pilots to production is not a technology problem; it is an execution problem that sits at the intersection of regulation, risk, and operations. We partner with financial institutions to translate AI ambition into controlled, measurable, and repeatable deployments, combining the regulatory fluency to defend every decision with the execution discipline to scale it.

We help institutions execute the playbook through three focused pillars: