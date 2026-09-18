FinCen Renews Its Focus On Minnesota

On August 11, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”) renewed its Geographic Targeting Order (“GTO”) Imposing Recordkeeping and Reporting Requirements on Certain Financial Institutions in Minnesota. The GTO requires financial institutions located in Hennepin and Ramsey Counties, Minnesota, to “retain and report records of certain payments of $3,000 or more.”

The initial GTO was announced on January 9, 2026, as part of the Trump Administration’s efforts to combat alleged “rampant government benefits fraud in Minnesota.” The first GTO went into effect on February 12, 2026, and was set to expire on August 10, 2026. The renewed GTO has extended this deadline and will remain in effect until February 6, 2027. FinCEN has released frequently asked questions in connection with the renewal that explain the requirements of the renewed GTO.

The renewed GTO is nearly identical to the initial order but, as explained in the Frequently Asked Questions, exempts certain Covered Businesses “that are banks from [the] GTO’s requirement to record or report fund transfers where the originator falls into certain categories[.]” The exemptions are consistent with the Exemptive Relief Order for the Geographic Targeting Order Imposing Recordkeeping and Reporting Requirements on Certain Financial Institutions in Minnesota, which granted “tailored exemptive relief” to “exempt certain categories [of] fund transfers that are lower risk for government benefits fraud, and to allow banks sufficient time to report certain information required by the GTO.”

The renewed GTO continues to exempt banks from funds transfers where the originator falls into one of the sixteen categories excluded under the Customer Due Diligence Rule, but, importantly, it does not extend the temporary relief that had limited banks’ obligations to information already covered by the Recordkeeping Rule.

The renewed GTO, as explained, is otherwise identical to the first GTO. It requires banks and money services businesses (MSBs) located in Hennepin and Ramsey Counties to report international fund transfers of $3,000 or more when the beneficiary or recipient is located outside of the United States. Banks and MSBs located in these counties are “covered businesses,” which is defined as any bank as defined in 31 CFR 1010.100(d), or any money transmitter, as defined in 31 CFR 1010.100(ff)(5), with a branch, subsidiary, or office located in the covered geographic area. The GTO requires covered businesses to report to FinCEN certain information required to be retained under “31 CFR 1020.410(a)(1) and (2), along with certain other additional information, regardless of whether the information is provided with the payment order[.]” This information, which is set forth in the Frequently Asked Questions, includes:

The name and employer identification number of the Covered Business; The account number of the originator; The name of the beneficiary; The address of the beneficiary; The date of birth of the beneficiary; A phone number of the beneficiary; An email address of the beneficiary; The account number of the beneficiary; Whether the source of funds for the transfer includes payments that are from any federal,

state, or local government contract or benefit program; and, If the answer to question (9) is yes, whether those payments are from government

agencies to entities in which the originator has any ownership interest.

If the Covered Business is a money transmitter, additional information concerning the form of the transmittal is required. If the renewed GTO is “willfully” violated, a business could be subject to civil penalties, with a separate penalty applied for each individual violation. Criminal fines are also available, as well as imprisonment for no more than five years.

This renewed GTO is part of Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent’s plan “to follow the money” and should serve as a reminder that the Trump Administration appears willing to impose strict reporting requirements and enforcement tools to further its goals.