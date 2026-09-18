SBA Makes Changes To Annual Charges

Whether you're leading the way, disrupting an industry, entering a new phase of growth, or launching a defining product—we're in the room with you. In the action. Sleeves rolled up.
With a rich history spanning both sides of the Atlantic, we are present in the major commercial centers that matter to our clients: the U.S., the U.K., Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. Combining scale with the speed clients demand, our defining capabilities include major litigation, critical transactions, strategic IP, and private wealth.
Our team of over 1,400 lawyers works hand-in-hand across markets, sectors, practice areas, and client teams. All-in problem solvers, we bring the creativity to think differently, and the pragmatism to get things done when it counts the most.
Embedded in your business and sharing your ambition, we take the work personally. Shaping what we do and how we do it around your goals and needs, always one step ahead of the moment.
The U.S. Small Business Administration has set new annual fee rates for Small Business Investment Companies' debentures for fiscal year 2027, with standard debentures at 0.3000% and accrual debentures at 0.8710%. These fees apply to any SBIC receiving debenture commitments between October 1, 2026 and September 30, 2027, regardless of when the debentures are actually drawn.
Alan Roth’s articles from Winston Taylor are most popular:
within Finance and Banking topic(s)
Winston Taylor are most popular:
within Accounting and Audit, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Wealth Management topic(s)
The U.S. Small Business Administration (the “SBA”) has announced that the annual fees charged to Small Business Investment Companies (“SBICs”) for debentures (each, an “Annual Fee”) in the fiscal year 2027 will be as follows:
Standard Debentures
Accrual Debentures
0.3000%
0.8710%
An SBIC that receives a commitment from SBA for debentures from Oct. 1, 2026 to Sept. 30, 2027 will be required to pay the applicable Annual Fee, determined based on the type of debenture drawn, even if those debentures are drawn in subsequent years.
The SBA charges these Annual Fees as a percentage of the debentures drawn. The distinction between these two Annual Fees is intended to reflect the different terms and conditions of the two types of debentures. The Annual Fees for each fiscal year are typically set just after Sept. 30 of each year. The Annual Fees must be paid in addition to the interest charged by SBA on its debentures.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.