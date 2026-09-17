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17 September 2026

U.S. Senate Falls Short On Procedural Vote To Advance The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act

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The Senate's failure to achieve the 60-vote threshold on the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act leaves the timeline for comprehensive federal cryptocurrency regulation uncertain. Two key obstacles emerged: concerns over ethics provisions designed to prevent senior officials from profiting from digital ventures, and unresolved disputes over activity-based rewards and yield payments on stablecoins that banking groups warn could drain deposits from community banks.
United States Finance and Banking
Michael Dawson,Abradat Kamalpour,Laura S. Pruitt
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On September 15, 2026, the Senate voted on a motion to proceed to consider the Clarity Act but failed to achieve the 60-vote threshold necessary to proceed to debate. It is unclear at this time when the Senate will move to reconsider the vote or if additional changes will be made to the legislation prior to a follow-up procedural vote.

The Clarity Act, a version of which passed the House of Representatives in July 2025, would establish the first comprehensive federal regulatory framework for digital assets, and it would divide oversight between the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC"). Negotiations between Senate Republicans and Democrats are expected to continue until a compromise capable of reaching the 60-vote cloture threshold is achieved.

Two issues formed the principal obstacles to advancing the legislation. First, bipartisan critics objected to modified ethics language that was intended to prevent senior government officials from profiting from digital asset ventures. Although the latest draft would require divestiture or blind trusts and give state attorneys general an enforcement role, critics argue that the enforcement mechanisms may not be sufficiently independent.

Second, the treatment of activity-based rewards and yield on payment stablecoins remained unresolved. The Clarity Act would prohibit digital asset service providers and their affiliates from paying yield solely for holding payment stablecoins or if the yield payment is economically or functionally equivalent to interest on an interest-bearing bank deposit. The act would, however, permit activity-based yield payments for stablecoin holdings based on the balance, duration, or tenure of such holdings. Banking industry groups have warned that this distinction could still allow yield-generating products to pull deposits from community banks. Conversely, digital asset companies assert that the yield compromise fosters competition and innovation while preserving overall financial stability.

The uncertainty around the passage of the legislation makes the SEC’s and CFTC’s ongoing efforts to adopt rules relating to digital assets all the more important.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Michael Dawson
Michael Dawson
Photo of Abradat Kamalpour
Abradat Kamalpour
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Nicholas Podsiadly
Photo of Laura S. Pruitt
Laura S. Pruitt
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Mark W. Rasmussen
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Hope Schall
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Brian R. Young
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