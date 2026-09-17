A New Regulatory Framework For Transfer Agents: An Analysis Of The SEC’s Modernization Proposal And Industry Implications

Go-To Guide: The SEC has proposed the most substantial rewrite of the federal transfer agent rules since their original adoption. The proposed rules would replace paper-era processing and safeguarding requirements with written policies-and-procedures obligations covering compliance, cybersecurity, operational risk, business continuity, electronic recordkeeping, and faster processing.

The proposal is technology-neutral by design. It would fold tokenized securities and distributed ledger technology (DLT) into the existing framework rather than creating a separate regime — while insisting that the recordkeeping transfer agent would retain exclusive control over the authoritative master securityholder file, whether that file lives in a legacy database or on a blockchain.

The proposed rules would reach certain populations of transfer agents differently. Mutual fund transfer agents and certain small transfer agents would lose longstanding exemptions; digital asset and blockchain-native transfer agents would gain regulatory recognition but inherit the full weight of traditional transfer agent controls; and retirement plan recordkeepers and third-party administrators may face renewed questions about when their activities cross into transfer agent — or broker-dealer — territory.

The proposed rules would impact issuers, registered funds, fund sponsors, plan sponsors, broker-dealers, paying agents, and technology providers through their contractual and oversight relationships with transfer agents, even though they are not themselves the registrants.

Comments are due Nov. 3, 2026. Transfer agents and other affected market participants should consider using the comment period to address entity-specific concerns, including rescission of existing exemptions, treatment of tokenized securities, and calibration of processing, cybersecurity, and recordkeeping standards across business models.

On Sept. 1, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission proposed a comprehensive modernization of the rules and forms governing registered transfer agents. The proposal would amend Forms TA-1 and TA-2 and Rules 17ac2-1, 17ac2-2, 17ad-1, 17ad-2, 17ad-3, 17ad-6, 17ad-7, 17ad-9, 17ad-10, 17ad-12, and 17ad-17. It also would rescind Rule 17ad-4 and adopt two new rules: Rule 17ad-30, addressing compliance programs, and Rule 17ad-31, addressing restrictive legends and unregistered transactions. The SEC’s proposals (Release No. 34-106246; File No. S7-2026-30) were published in the Federal Register on Sept. 4, 2026, and comments are due Nov. 3, 2026.

Given the breadth and depth of the proposal, its potential impacts may vary based on a transfer agent’s type of services and clients. We therefore begin with the reforms that apply across the industry, then address their practical consequences for traditional issuer transfer agents; mutual fund and other registered fund transfer agents; retirement plan recordkeepers and third-party administrators; digital asset and tokenization transfer agents; transfer agents that use blockchain or DLT; small transfer agents that would lose an exemption; paying agents; and the issuers, funds, sponsors, and counsel that engage them.

Some Historical Context

The existing TA rules were written for a market built around paper certificates and manual processing. They have not been substantively updated since the first rules were adopted in the late 1970s and early 1980s. As a result, the current framework does not directly address information security, cybersecurity, disaster recovery, or operational risk. That gap has become increasingly significant as many modern transfer agents operate as enterprise software providers, while newer entrants are developing blockchain-native, on-chain models that support tokenized fund administration and cross-chain interoperability.

The 1977–1982 framework. The Commission adopted its first transfer agent rules in 1977. The framework rested on three pillars: registration and annual reporting through Forms TA-1 and TA-2; turnaround and processing standards for securities transactions; and requirements for recordkeeping, record retention, and safeguarding securities and funds. The rules assumed certificated securities and manual, issuer-by-issuer transfer processing.

The exemptions that shaped the industry. Rule 17ad-4(a) has long exempted the processing of limited partnership interests, dividend reinvestment plan shares, and redeemable securities of open-end funds from most turnaround, processing, and recordkeeping requirements. In 1977, the Commission concluded that these transactions differed materially from transfers of stocks and bonds. Rule 17ad-4(b) separately exempted small transfer agents that received fewer than 500 items for transfer and fewer than 500 items for processing during any consecutive six-month period. The proposal would rescind both exemptions.

The 2015 Concept Release. The SEC’s December 2015 Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, Concept Release, and Request for Comment (Release No. 34-76743; File No. S7-27-15) laid the groundwork for the current proposal. The SEC observed that immobilization at a central depository and widespread book-entry ownership had made fund and operating-company processing more alike. It asked whether the Rule 17ad-4 exemptions should be narrowed or eliminated; described the proliferation of mutual fund share classes and omnibus and subaccounting arrangements; highlighted transfer agents’ cybersecurity and operational risk; and examined when third-party administrators and issuer-plan administrators may need transfer agent or broker-dealer registration. The 2026 proposal advances that agenda through specific rule amendments.

The Cross-Cutting Reforms

The following reforms would apply across the transfer agent population. The entity-specific sections that follow explain how each may land in practice.

Topic Principal proposed change Operational focus Processing Policies designed for one-business-day or T+1 turnaround, with monthly performance thresholds and prompt rejection notices Exception monitoring, escalation, issuer notification, and rejection workflows Records and vendors Electronic records, six-year retention, prompt production, and enforceable access to outsourced records System retrieval, audit trails, recovery, cloud arrangements, and vendor contracts Safeguarding and resilience Risk-based safeguarding, FBO segregation, cybersecurity controls, and annually tested business continuity plans Banking structure, incident response, recovery testing, and governance Compliance governance Written compliance program with annual governing-body review and approval Risk assessments, training, testing, escalation, remediation, and board materials Legends and Section 5 Authorized-person controls, reasonable-basis review, safe-harbor conditions, and red-flag procedures Issuer instructions, opinion-counsel standards, documentation, and exception handling Reporting Expanded Forms TA-1 and TA-2, including DLT, tokenization, service providers, and paying-agent data Data ownership, reporting controls, inventories, and consistency across systems and contracts



Technology-neutral infrastructure. The proposal would recast the rules around electronic records rather than paper certificates. The definition of an item would include instructions submitted through DTC’s Deposit/Withdrawal at Custodian service, comparable central securities depository services, and electronic systems that a transfer agent controls, operates, or enables. Electronic receipt would occur on the business day shown by the system timestamp. Position detail would replace certificate-specific detail and would be required to include a unique identifier, ownership and titling information, contact information, and, for tokenized securities, potentially a digital wallet address. A master securityholder file may span linked systems or a distributed ledger, but it would have to remain under the recordkeeping transfer agent’s exclusive control. Only one recordkeeping transfer agent would be able to serve each issue.

Faster processing under Rule 17ad-2. The proposal would replace the current standard, under which 90% of items must be processed within three business days, with written policies and procedures reasonably designed to process all routine items within the shorter of one business day or the Rule 15c6-1(a) settlement period, currently T+1. A transfer agent would be required to notify the SEC and its appropriate regulatory agency if more than 3% of applicable items were not processed on time in a month. If the proposal is adopted, performance below 95% for two consecutive months may require issuer notification and restrict the acceptance of new issues or services. Rejection notices would be due within one business day and would have to identify the item, the reason for rejection, and the required cure.

Recordkeeping and service-provider accountability under Rules 17ad-6 and 17ad-7. Every transfer agent would maintain a transfer journal. Recordkeeping transfer agents also would maintain a control book and a master securityholder file for each issue. Records generally would be retained for six years, and the proposal would require that records remain readily accessible for the first two years. Electronic controls would be required to address integrity, audit trails, redundancy, and recoverability. Records would be produced promptly on request, which the SEC generally expects to mean within hours and rarely more than one business day. Outsourcing would not shift regulatory responsibility. Unless the transfer agent had continuous independent access to third-party-held records, it would need a binding agreement that would subject those records to examination and production. A transfer agent that ceased servicing an issue would have 15 calendar days to deliver the relevant records or make them available to the issuer or its designee.

Cybersecurity, safeguarding, and resilience under Rule 17ad-12. The proposal would replace the current physical-custody rule with an outcomes-based risk-management standard. Transfer agents would adopt written policies to protect securities and funds from theft, loss, misappropriation, misuse, damage, destruction, and unauthorized access. The policies also would address custody, operational, cybersecurity, and other material risks. The proposed rules would require that issuer, securityholder, and other third-party funds be held in segregated bank accounts for the benefit of the relevant owners and would stipulate that they may not be commingled with operating funds. The proposed rules would require that business continuity plans be tested, reviewed, and updated at least annually.

Compliance and governance under new Rule 17ad-30. Every registered transfer agent would be required to maintain written policies and procedures reasonably designed to achieve compliance with federal securities laws and to identify and remediate noncompliance on a timely basis. The board or other governing body of a registered transfer agent would be required to review and approve the program at least annually and after material changes. The proposal would not require a chief compliance officer, but the SEC identifies training, internal audit, risk assessments, escalation, and remediation as features of an effective program.

Restrictive legends and Section 5 gatekeeping under new Rule 17ad-31. For each issue, a transfer agent would maintain a current list of issuer personnel authorized to direct the placement or removal of restrictive legends and would act only on their instructions. A transfer agent would not be able to facilitate an unregistered transaction without a reasonable basis to conclude that the transaction would not violate Section 5(a) of the Securities Act. A nonexclusive safe harbor would permit reliance on an opinion from counsel who is not an affiliate, officer, director, or employee of the issuer or selling person. The safe harbor would also permit a documented internal determination approved by management. Neither path would be available when red flags are present, including a trading suspension, sudden demand for thinly traded low-priced securities, or similar documents submitted by the same attorney for different issuers.

Inactive securityholders and escheatment under Rule 17ad-17. A new inactive-securityholder category would cover holders for whom no account activity had been observed for 18 months. Transfer agents would be required to send at least two written notices warning of possible escheatment. The lost-securityholder and unresponsive-payee provisions would also recognize returned electronic correspondence and rejected electronic payments. These changes reflect state-law dormancy standards that increasingly focus on account inactivity rather than returned physical mail.

Expanded reporting and examination visibility through Forms TA-1 and TA-2. The revised forms would collect information concerning organizational structure, control affiliates, staffing, issues serviced, fund movements, service providers, DLT platforms, and tokenization models. Form TA-2 would require reporting on issues for which the master securityholder file is maintained using DLT; tokenization agents and DLT platform providers; securityholder accounts by security type, including corporate equity above and below a $300 million market-capitalization threshold; and paying-agent services by security type. The revised Form TA-1 signature would expressly acknowledge the SEC’s examination authority.

Entity-Specific Implications and Next Steps

Regulated Bank Transfer Agents

Bank transfer agents occupy a distinct position within the federal transfer agent regulatory framework. Unlike nonbank transfer agents, whose appropriate regulatory agency (ARA) is the SEC, banks and bank subsidiaries register with and are primarily supervised by their federal banking regulator. Under Exchange Act Sections 3(a)(34) and 17A(c), national banks (and banks organized under the D.C. Code) register with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC); state member banks, bank holding companies, and their subsidiaries register with the Federal Reserve; and FDIC-insured state nonmember banks register with the FDIC. All other transfer agents have the SEC as their ARA. The SEC estimates that approximately 55 registered transfer agents are banks or bank subsidiaries.

A split filing and supervisory structure. The proposal would preserve and, in some respects, reinforce the longstanding division of authority between the SEC and the banking agencies. Currently, a bank transfer agent files its Form TA-1 registration with its banking ARA rather than the SEC, but all registered transfer agents, including bank transfer agents, file Form TA-2 annually with the SEC. The banking agencies have not adopted separate substantive transfer agent rules. Instead, they apply the SEC’s transfer agent rules to the institutions they supervise while examining those institutions through their existing supervisory frameworks. The FDIC, for example, examines transfer agents through its Trust Examination Manual for both safety-and-soundness and securities-law compliance. Both the banking ARA and the SEC retain examination and enforcement authority. Before examining a bank transfer agent, however, the SEC must provide notice to the ARA and coordinate a joint examination if requested under Exchange Act Section 17(b).

Why the proposal lands differently for banks. Bank transfer agents already operate within mature safety-and-soundness, compliance, and operational-risk frameworks. As a result, several of the proposal’s notable reforms overlap with controls and governance structures some banks already maintain. The proposal nevertheless would make those expectations explicit transfer agent obligations subject to SEC examination and enforcement.

New compliance governance requirements (Rule 17ad-30). Some banks already maintain board-approved compliance, risk-management, and supervisory programs. The proposal would require a transfer-agent-specific compliance program and annual governing-body approval. If the rules are adopted, the practical challenge may become integrating those requirements into existing enterprise and trust-department governance structures while preserving a compliance program tailored to transfer agent activities.

Cybersecurity and operational resilience (Rule 17ad-12). Bank transfer agents generally operate within established information-security and operational-resilience frameworks, including standards derived from the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, interagency guidance, and Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council expectations. The proposed rule is broadly consistent with those standards, but institutions should consider evaluating whether existing controls would satisfy the SEC’s proposed transfer-agent-specific requirements and may wish to identify any gaps, overlaps, or potentially conflicting expectations.

Segregation of issuer and investor funds. The proposal would require issuer, securityholder, and other third-party funds to be maintained in segregated FBO accounts. Bank transfer agents should consider evaluating whether existing fiduciary account structures would satisfy the proposed requirements or whether account documentation, titling, or operational procedures would require adjustment if the rules are adopted. Agents should consider paying particular attention to the interaction between the proposal and OCC fiduciary-capacity requirements, which generally require fiduciary funds to remain segregated from a bank’s general assets.

Regulatory reporting and performance notices. The proposed monthly performance-notification requirements, including the 3% processing-failure threshold and the 95% two-consecutive-month threshold, would apply to both the SEC and the transfer agent’s ARA. For bank transfer agents, that means reporting obligations may run simultaneously to the SEC and the OCC, Federal Reserve, or FDIC. Banks may wish to incorporate those dual-reporting obligations into their performance-monitoring, escalation, and regulatory-reporting procedures.

Action items. Bank transfer agents should consider conducting a targeted gap analysis to determine which proposed requirements are already addressed through existing banking-supervisory programs and where additional transfer-agent-specific controls may be necessary. Banks may also wish to harmonize FBO-account requirements with fiduciary-account rules, integrate proposed SEC reporting and notice obligations into existing regulatory-escalation frameworks, and evaluate whether compliance with comparable banking standards may satisfy the SEC’s proposed requirements. Institutions may also wish to address these issues in comment letters, particularly where the proposal might create duplicative compliance obligations or inconsistent regulatory expectations.

Although bank transfer agents generally operate within more mature compliance and operational-risk frameworks than some non-bank transfer agents, the proposal would subject those controls to a more explicit transfer-agent regulatory regime and further integrate SEC and banking-agency oversight.

Mutual Fund and Registered Fund Transfer Agents

Mutual fund transfer agents would experience a notable change if the rules are adopted. Rescission of Rule 17ad-4 would end the exemption on which transfer agents for redeemable open-end fund shares, DRIPs, and limited partnership interests have relied since 1977. These activities would become subject to the full turnaround, processing, performance, and recordkeeping framework.

Historical significance. The original exemption rested on the premise that fund redemptions differed from stock and bond transfers, and that certificated fund shares were a small slice of transfer agent activity. The 2015 Concept Release already questioned that premise, noting that widespread dematerialization had made fund and operating-company processing more alike than different. The current proposal acts on that conclusion.

Operational friction points. Mutual fund processing differs from operating-company transfer processing in important respects. Fund shares are redeemable and priced at the net asset value next computed after receipt under Investment Company Act Rule 22c-1. The transfer agent may collect payment, coordinate deposits with the custodian, issue shares, record positions, and reconcile NAV and shares outstanding with the fund administrator. Errors may require as-of reprocessing across affected purchases and redemptions. A central question is how the one-business-day processing and rejection framework should apply to this price-dependent environment, particularly in omnibus and sub-accounting arrangements that rely on NSCC Fund/SERV and Networking and provide limited look-through to beneficial owners. The SEC specifically requests comment on the treatment of correct-NAV processing and fund-to-fund exchanges.

Reporting granularity. Form TA-2 would require additional information for non-exchange-traded open-end funds, ETFs, and closed-end funds. The data would include account and issue information, services provided, purchases and redemptions, in-kind distributions, and tokenization activity by security type. Rescission also would remove the historical distinction between unit investment trusts, whose redeemable units have been exempted under Rule 17ad-4(a), and closed-end funds, whose nonredeemable shares have not.

Practical considerations. Fund transfer agents should consider testing their processing, exception, and rejection workflows against a one-day standard in a forward-priced environment. They may also wish to assess whether omnibus and sub-transfer-agent reconciliation would satisfy the proposed recordkeeping and production requirements and should consider commenting on NAV, as-of, exchange, and exception mechanics. Fund boards, sponsors, and advisers should consider evaluating transfer agent oversight through a service-provider risk lens, including processing capacity, shareholder communications, cybersecurity, business continuity, record recovery, and reliance on third parties.

Retirement Plan Recordkeepers, Third-Party Administrators, and Issuer-Plan Administrators

Retirement plan recordkeepers and third-party administrators (TPAs) sometimes sit at the fuzzy border of transfer agent regulation, and the proposal would sharpen both the transfer agent and broker-dealer questions.

The registration line. Retirement plan recordkeepers and third-party administrators often aggregate and net participant orders in plan-menu mutual funds and submit consolidated orders to the fund’s transfer agent, sometimes as sub-transfer agents in the plan’s name. Because the fund may know only the plan and not the participants, the recordkeeping and processing burden shifts to the recordkeeper or TPA. Netting and order execution are not, standing alone, core transfer agent functions under Section 3(a)(25). They may, however, implicate broker-dealer registration. The SEC also has brought enforcement actions against transfer agents that engaged in broker-dealer activity, including opening IRA accounts and handling customer funds.

What the proposal would change. A retirement plan recordkeeper that is registered as a transfer agent, or that performs statutory transfer agent functions for issuer securities held through plans, DRIPs, direct purchase plans, or employee stock purchase plans, would be subject to the new compliance, recordkeeping, safeguarding, and FBO-segregation requirements. Recordkeepers that hold participant or plan funds may see the segregation and business continuity provisions apply to those balances. Firms that have treated their activities as outside transfer agent regulation may wish to revisit that analysis in light of the proposed definition of an item and the proposal’s functional approach.

Practical considerations. Impacted firms should consider mapping each service line against the transfer agent and broker-dealer registration triggers; confirming whether any activities that were comfortable under the 17ad-4 exemption now require full compliance; and evaluating fund-handling arrangements against the FBO segregation rule.

Digital Asset and Tokenization Transfer Agents

The proposal is among the SEC’s most significant efforts to integrate tokenized securities into the existing transfer agent framework. Rather than designating a separate category for tokenized securities or blockchain transfer agents, the proposal would adapt foundational definitions so the rules apply regardless of whether ownership is certificated, held in conventional book-entry, or represented on a distributed ledger.

Recognition with conditions. If the proposed rules are adopted, a blockchain or distributed ledger could constitute the master securityholder file or a component of it. The SEC would neither require nor endorse a particular technology. The proposed rules would require that the record remain secure, accurate, accessible, and under the transfer agent’s exclusive control, including when on-chain data, such as wallet addresses and transaction histories, is linked to off-chain identifying information. Position detail could include a wallet address. The proposal would provide a clearer path to maintaining authoritative ownership records on chain, but traditional controls would continue to apply. Those controls include accurate identification of registered owners, prompt posting, reconciliation, regulatory access, retention, safeguarding, and correction or recovery of records.

Issuer-sponsored and third party-sponsored tokenization. Form TA-2 would distinguish between issues serviced under issuer-sponsored and third party-sponsored tokenization models and would require identification of tokenization agents and DLT platform providers. In its proposal, the SEC notes that third-party tokenization may create rights and risks that differ from direct ownership of the underlying security, including exposure to the sponsoring third party. If the proposed rules are adopted, sponsors of wrapped or third-party token models may experience scrutiny of the authoritative ownership record and the party that controls it.

Open questions the SEC is asking. The release seeks comment on whether stablecoins and tokenized deposits should count as funds for safeguarding purposes and whether an FBO account may serve as a bank’s custodial wallet — questions that directly affect tokenized-cash settlement models.

Practical considerations. Tokenization transfer agents may wish to document how smart contracts and third-party platforms interact with the proposed exclusive-control requirement; confirm the transfer agent (not a protocol or platform) is able to correct, reconcile, produce, and recover the complete record; and prepare comment on the funds/stablecoin and custodial-wallet questions.

Transfer Agents Using Blockchain/DLT (Adopters vs. Blockchain-Native “On-Chain” Agents)

Two populations would face different practical burdens, despite the proposal treating them under the same principles.

Traditional transfer agents adopting DLT. An established transfer agent adding a DLT component to an otherwise conventional operation would be required to confirm that the ledger satisfies the same integrity, audit-trail, recovery, and exclusive-control standards as any other system, and would be required to report DLT use on Form TA-2 (Item 4(e)). The key discipline is architectural: dividing recordkeeping across affiliates, technology providers, or on-chain and off-chain components would not divide regulatory responsibility. The recordkeeping transfer agent would remain accountable for the complete authoritative record.

Blockchain-native, on-chain transfer agents. The release addresses market participants seeking to introduce blockchain-native transfer agents with on-chain recordkeeping, tokenized fund administration, cross-chain interoperability, and smart-contract processing. The proposal would provide a registration path and regulatory recognition, but it would also apply the traditional control framework to distributed infrastructure. Some of the proposal’s important pressure points include exclusive control of the master file, prompt production of human-readable records, six-year retention, FBO segregation, business continuity, board-approved compliance, smart-contract governance, key management, chain-reorganization risk, and correction of erroneous on-chain entries.

Action items. Both traditional adopters and blockchain-native agents should consider testing whether their architecture is able to demonstrate exclusive control and produce complete, reproducible records within the proposed timeframe. Blockchain-native agents may also wish to address smart-contract change management, cross-chain dependencies, key management, and record-correction mechanics in their compliance and business continuity programs.

Traditional Issuer (Operating Company) Transfer Agents

For transfer agents that service operating-company equity and debt, the proposal would expand documented compliance and oversight rather than change the underlying function. Familiar activities, including countersigning, over-issuance monitoring, transfers, corporate actions, dividend and paying-agent services, DRS and DRIP administration, proxy services, and securityholder communications, would operate within a more formal supervisory framework.

Potential impacts. The one-business-day or T+1 standard would shift the inquiry from whether a transfer agent processes 90% of items within three days to whether its controls are reasonably designed to process all routine items within one day. Transfer agents would be required to monitor the 3% and 95% thresholds monthly and issue specific rejection notices within one business day. The recordkeeping standards would test whether legacy systems are capable of retrieving complete, human-readable records within hours and whether cloud and vendor contracts provide independent access. If the proposal is adopted, transfer agents that hold dividend, redemption, or corporate-action funds would be required to restructure banking arrangements to satisfy the FBO requirement. The compliance program and annual approval requirements would also require a record of substantive governing-body review rather than a routine resolution.

Historical note. The 1977 turnaround and recordkeeping rules were written for operating-company transfer agents, so they would not lose any exemption under the proposed rules. Their adjustment would be depth, not scope.

Small Transfer Agents Losing the Rule 17ad-4(b) Exemption

Rescission of Rule 17ad-4 would eliminate the exemption for transfer agents that receive fewer than 500 items for transfer and fewer than 500 items for processing during any consecutive six-month period. These firms would become subject to the full processing and recordkeeping framework, together with the proposed compliance, cybersecurity, business continuity, FBO-segregation, and prompt-production requirements. Although the proposal is principles-based and allows controls to reflect an agent’s size and risk, the baseline obligations would apply. Small transfer agents should consider assessing the fixed cost of compliance with the proposed rule against their business volume. They may also wish to consider commenting on scaled requirements, thresholds, or implementation periods.

Paying Agents

Paying-agent activities, including dividends, interest, redemptions, and other payments, fall directly within the proposed safeguarding and segregation reforms. Funds held for issuers and securityholders would have to be maintained in FBO accounts and segregated from operating funds. The SEC describes this proposed structure as protection against misuse, attachment, insolvency, and operational confusion. Form TA-2 also would separately report paying-agent services by security type, increasing regulatory visibility into agents that move issuer and investor funds. Paying agents should consider inventorying each account through which client funds move and determining whether it would need to be re-papered as an FBO account if the proposed rules are adopted.

Issuers, Funds, and Sponsors as Transfer Agent Clients

Although issuers, funds, sponsors, and counsel are not transfer agent registrants, the proposal would affect their contracts and oversight responsibilities. Parties may wish to consider reviewing their service agreements for data ownership and access, rights to records held by third parties, cybersecurity cooperation, incident response, business continuity, record delivery at termination, transition assistance, fees, restrictive-legend instructions, and tokenized ownership architecture. Fund boards should consider incorporating the relevant portions of the proposal into transfer agent oversight. Issuer counsel may see the proposed Rule 17ad-31 affect authorization lists and legal opinions. Transfer agents may require more specific analysis, decline to rely on conclusory opinions, and refuse transactions with unresolved red flags. Opinions from issuer-affiliated counsel would not qualify for the safe harbor.

Industry Frictions and the Proposal’s Response

A distinguishing feature of this proposed rulemaking is that some provisions respond to specific, documented frictions in transfer agent practice. Understanding the pain points clarifies why the proposed rules are drafted as they are — and where the SEC may move in response to comment.

Issue How the proposal responds Termination and record-withholding disputes. The SEC reports issuer complaints that terminated transfer agents delayed or refused to hand over securityholder records unless the issuer paid a termination fee not previously agreed — with typical fees around $1,000–$5,000 but disputes involving demands as high as $30,000, stranding successor agents. Proposed Rule 17ad-7(i) would require delivery or availability of master securityholder files, transfer journals, control books, cancelled-certificate records, and other key records to the issuer or its designee within 15 calendar days of ceasing to service an issue. Inconsistent cybersecurity and operational-risk practice. The SEC found wide variance in transfer agents’ information-security and operational-risk practices and noted that such failures are not uncommon causes of theft or misappropriation — citing the Columbia Management insider-misappropriation matter and the Equiniti/American Stock Transfer cyber incidents of 2022 and 2023 that caused a net loss of approximately $4.08 million in client funds. Rule 17ad-12 would become an outcomes-based risk-management rule expressly covering uncertificated assets, cybersecurity, and operational disruption, backed by mandatory FBO fund segregation and tested business continuity plans. Fund commingling and insolvency exposure. Securityholder and issuer funds held by transfer agents were vulnerable to loss, attachment, and delay in a transfer agent’s financial distress. The proposed rules would require mandatory FBO segregation of issuer, securityholder, and third-party funds from operating accounts. Slow, opaque processing and rejections in an electronic, T+1 market. Legacy turnaround standards (90% in three business days) lagged actual capability and left presenters without clear cure paths. The proposed rules would require a one-business-day/T+1 policies-and-procedures standard, implement monthly 3%/95% thresholds, and require one-business-day rejection notices identifying the defect and cure. Escheatment misalignment with state dormancy law. State dormancy increasingly turns on account inactivity, not just returned mail, but the rules recognized only returned physical correspondence. Proposed 18-month inactive securityholder category with two-notice requirement; lost-securityholder and unresponsive-payee rules updated for electronic correspondence and payments. No rules on restrictive-legend removal and Section 5 gatekeeping. Despite transfer agents’ central role in placing and removing legends, there were no Commission rules on the practice — a recurring vector in microcap fraud. Proposed Rule 17ad-31 would require authorized-person lists, a Section 5(a) reasonable-basis standard, a counsel-opinion/self-determination safe harbor, and enumerated red flags. Opaque technology and vendor dependence. The SEC lacked visibility into DLT use, tokenization models, and critical service providers. Proposed expanded Forms TA-1/TA-2 would capture DLT use, tokenization agents, DLT platforms, and other service providers and would require that third-party records be examinable via independent access or binding agreement.

Areas of Consideration for Comment Submissions

The comment period offers transfer agents and other affected market participants an opportunity to address how the proposal would operate across distinct business models. The following issues may warrant particular consideration.

Issue Practical concern Potential comment focus Rule 17ad-4 exemptions Full processing and recordkeeping obligations may not fit fund, DRIP, limited partnership, or small-agent models Phased dates, scaled thresholds, or tailored standards Price-dependent fund transactions One-day processing may not align with NAV, as-of, exchange, omnibus, and sub-transfer-agent mechanics Define exceptions, timing conventions, and performance measures for fund processing Tokenization and exclusive control Smart contracts and third-party platforms may perform functions without holding the complete authoritative record Clarify exclusive control, correction, production, stablecoin treatment, and custodial wallets Cybersecurity and operational risk A principles-based standard may produce uneven expectations across firms of different size and complexity Define proportionality and assess whether independent attestations should be required Records and service providers Hours-level production, six-year retention, and independent access may be difficult under cloud, DLT, and vendor arrangements Clarify prompt production, acceptable access models, and the proposed 15-day transition requirement Legends and Section 5 The reasonable-basis standard, counsel safe harbor, and red flags may alter established opinion and processing practices Clarify documentation, issuer authorization, counsel independence, and escalation standards

Potential Next Steps

Parties that may be impacted by the proposed rules may wish to consider the following:

Stakeholder Practical considerations Transfer agents Gap-assess processing and rejection procedures, electronic records, cybersecurity, business continuity, FBO accounts, vendor agreements, legend controls, and inactive-account monitoring. Align policies with actual operations, confirm records are complete and reproducible, and establish governance materials that document deficiencies and remediation. Issuers, funds, sponsors, and plan sponsors Review oversight processes and service agreements for scope, data ownership, third-party systems, incident cooperation, continuity, record delivery, transition assistance, termination fees, and tokenized ownership architecture. Legal and compliance teams Evaluate registration analyses, restrictive-legend procedures, opinion standards, board approvals, disclosure controls, and comment-letter positions. Confirm whether Forms TA-1 and TA-2 would remain consistent with systems, contracts, and actual services.

The proposal remains subject to public comment and may change before adoption. However, its breadth may signal the operational, technological, and compliance issues that the SEC views as important to the transfer agent function. It may also provide a useful indication of the standards that may shape future examinations.