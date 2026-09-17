Structured credit plays a vital role in private credit markets by pooling loans, receivables, and cash-flowing assets to create tailored investment opportunities across various risk-return profiles.

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Structured credit is an essential part of today’s private credit markets, providing financing for businesses and asset owners across a broad range of sectors. By pooling loans, receivables, and other cash-flowing assets and matching them with different forms of capital, structured-credit transactions can expand funding sources, manage risk, and create investment opportunities tailored to distinct risk-and-return objectives.

Yet the market’s structures, terminology, and risk considerations can be complex—and it continues to evolve. From asset-backed finance, esoteric securitizations, and warehouse facilities to CLOs, CFOs, rated note feeders, mortgage-backed securities, and other bespoke financings, market participants must navigate changing asset performance, documentation, regulation, liquidity, and investor demand.

That is why we are thrilled to introduce In the Tranches. In this videocast, Proskauer’s Structured Credit partners discuss the transactions, strategies, and developments shaping structured credit. Together, we explore the issues behind the market—from collateral and cash-flow analysis to capital structure, credit enhancement, financing terms, documentation, and the future of asset-backed and private-credit finance.

In the Tranches: LP-Led CFOs (Podcast)

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