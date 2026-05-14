Premier Concludes Productive Discussions In Shanghai

Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon André M. Ebanks has concluded a productive two-day mission in Shanghai, engaging with financial services stakeholders to reinforce the Cayman Islands’ position as a premier international financial centre.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

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Grand Cayman, 13 May 2026 – Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon André M. Ebanks has concluded a productive two-day mission in Shanghai, engaging with financial services stakeholders to reinforce the Cayman Islands’ position as a premier international financial centre.

On Monday and Tuesday of this week, the Premier held strategic discussions with a broad range of industry leaders such as CITIC Group, Vistra and Han Kun, as well as the British Chamber of Commerce in China and the British Consul General to Shanghai. The meetings focused on fostering innovation, enhancing client relations, and summarising regulatory and legislative developments relevant to the Asian market.

The visit also included a reception hosted by Appleby Shanghai, which provided a valuable opportunity to connect with the local professional community and celebrate the Cayman Islands’ long-standing partnerships in Shanghai.

“We remain committed to building bridges and creating new opportunities for the Cayman Islands on the global stage,” Premier Ebanks said.

The Premier’s Asia engagement tour continues with the next leg in Tokyo. Further updates will be shared as the tour progresses.

1 – Premier Ebanks and the Cayman delegation met with the British Consul General to Shanghai

2 – Premier Ebanks and the Cayman delegation engaged with CITIC Group officials

3 – Han Kun held strategic discussions with Premier Ebanks and the Cayman delegation

Audio:

Premier André Ebanks speaking from Shanghai on Wednesday, 13 May

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