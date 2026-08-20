Cayman Islands Trends & Insights: Open-Ended Funds – Q2 2026

Discover the latest insights into Cayman Islands open-ended fund activity with our Q2 2026 update. Drawing on our experience advising on approximately one-third of all mutual funds registered...

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Key Insights from the Q2 2026 Report

Fund launches handled by the Maples Group increased by 30% compared to Q1 2026, reflecting exceptionally favourable market conditions

Multi-strategy funds and funds of funds accounted for the largest share of launches, representing 35% of new funds established during the quarter

United States-based managers remained the dominant source of launches at 54%, while UK-domiciled managers increased their share to 25%

Digital asset permissions increased to 25% of funds launched in Q2 2026, up from 19% in Q1 2026

The Cayman Islands’ tokenised fund framework continued to gain traction, with twelve registered tokenised vehicles established since its introduction

Classic master-feeder structures remained the most common fund structure, reflecting continued demand for flexible investor-facing solutions

The Cayman Islands Continues to Benefit from Strong Industry Momentum

The second quarter of 2026 marked a period of exceptional momentum for the open-ended fund sector. Hedge funds delivered their strongest first-half performance in thirteen years, while hedge fund industry capital reached a record USD 5.6 trillion supported by net inflows of USD 45.2 billion during the quarter. These favourable conditions, combined with the Cayman Islands’ continued position as the leading domicile for emerging hedge fund managers, created a highly supportive environment for new fund launches.

Maples Group data shows that open-ended fund launches increased by 30% compared with Q1 2026, reflecting continued confidence among investment managers and investors in Cayman structures. The Cayman Islands also maintained its position as the preferred domicile for emerging hedge funds, with 56% of respondents in the 2026 AIMA and Marex Stacking Up: Emerging Manager Survey 2026 selecting Cayman as the domicile of their flagship fund.

Looking Ahead

The Cayman Islands remains exceptionally well-positioned as a global hub for open-ended fund formation. Q2 2026 trends point toward:

Continued growth in multi-strategy and diversified investment platforms

Increasing adoption of digital assets and tokenised investment structures

Sustained demand for Cayman Islands vehicles from both established and emerging investment managers

Ongoing use of flexible fund structures to accommodate increasingly sophisticated investor requirements

As market conditions continue to evolve, managers are expected to place greater emphasis on diversified investment approaches and flexible structuring solutions. The continued growth in digital asset permissions and the increasing uptake of tokenised fund structures suggest that innovation will remain a key theme across the open-ended fund sector. Record industry capital and positive net inflows further support a favourable outlook for Cayman Islands fund formation.

Download the full report here.

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