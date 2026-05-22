The Regulatory 15/15 May 2026 (Podcast)

In this Regulatory 15/15 podcast, Adam Huckle, Daniel Moore and Lisa Page from our Regulatory & Financial Services Advisory team discuss the following Cayman Islands topics.

The Maples Group is a leading service provider offering clients a comprehensive range of legal services on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg, and is an independent provider of fiduciary, fund services, regulatory and compliance, and entity formation and management services.

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In this Regulatory 15/15 podcast, Adam Huckle, Daniel Moore and Lisa Page from our Regulatory & Financial Services Advisory team discuss the following Cayman Islands topics:



• Common Reporting Standard 2.0

• Insights from Consensus Miami 2026

• CIMA Change of Control Requirements

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.