Post-Seed SAFE Series — Part 1: The YC SAFE Was Not Built For The Round You Are Investing In

Here is a quiet truth that gets lost in every “just sign the standard SAFE” conversation: the Y Combinator (“YC”) SAFE was purpose-built for pre-seed, pre-priced-round companies — clean common-stock cap tables, no preferred stockholders, no liquidation preference stack, small checks from sophisticated angels, and minimal negotiation. That is the world the form was designed for, and within that world, it works.

But that is almost never the world you are investing into when you are asked to fund a company that has already closed a priced round. The moment a priced round exists, the design assumptions baked into the form quietly break down. The instrument is not “wrong” — it is incomplete for the context. And “incomplete” in a financing document is another word for “ambiguous,” which is another word for “litigation risk” and “economic leakage.”

Investors should internalize three things before signing a post-seed SAFE:

First, market-standard does not mean adequate. Do not assume the YC SAFE’s terms work for your deal simply because the form is familiar. Familiarity is not the same as fit.

Second, the gaps cut in both directions. The risks created by the standard form are not just investor problems or just company problems — counsel on both sides should want modifications. That means you are not being “difficult” by raising these issues. You are doing the work the form did not do for you.

Third, you may not even want a SAFE. Depending on the cap structure and the parties’ goals, a convertible note (with a maturity date, interest accrual, and creditor priority) or a bespoke SAFE (equity-like but tailored to the existing stack) may be a better instrument than the standard form. The choice should be driven by the company’s capital structure and your objectives — not by whatever the founder pulled off the YC website.

Part 2 will walk through the specific provisions worth negotiating.