Between The Hedges: A High-level Comparison Of Rights, Roles, And Market Practice For Hedge Providers In U.S. Leveraged And Project Finance Transactions

How do U.S. leveraged finance and project finance transactions differ in their treatment of hedging counterparties within senior secured credit structures? This analysis examines the documentation architecture, eligibility frameworks, governance mechanics, waterfall priorities, and enforcement coordination that distinguish these two markets' approaches to integrating hedges into collateral packages.

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In this article, the author examines how U.S. leveraged finance and project finance transactions diverge in their treatment of hedging counterparties within the senior secured credit structure. The author analyzes the documentation architecture, eligibility framework, governance and voting mechanics, waterfall priority, enforcement and standstill coordination, and payoff and release conditions that all parties must navigate when integrating hedges into the collateral package. The author demonstrates that the two markets adopt fundamentally different approaches to creditor governance and hedge continuity, and concludes with practical recommendations for lenders and other financing parties seeking to ensure that the legal documentation accurately reflects the intended allocation of rights and risks between the lending group and the borrower’s hedging banks.

Hedge providers are embedded in most U.S. senior secured financings, but their rights and practical influence differ sharply between leveraged finance and project finance. In leveraged finance,1 hedge providers typically share collateral pari passu with first‑lien lenders but sit outside creditor governance, with no voting rights, and are subject to carefully coordinated waivers and waterfalls. In project finance, hedging is central to the credit case, and hedge providers are integrated into the intercreditor and common‑terms documentation as direct parties with a defined set of voting rights and consent protections, while benefitting from the lenders’ continuity tools designed to preserve project cash flows. This article analyzes those differences under U.S. market and legal conventions for New York law-governed senior secured credit facilities and ISDA-documented hedging arrangements.2

1. THE ROLE OF HEDGING IN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT STRUCTURES

Hedging supports senior secured structures by reducing cash-flow volatility, preserving covenant headroom, and supporting leverage and tenor. Borrowers most often use interest rate swaps to manage floating‑rate exposure under SOFR-based loans, while foreign exchange (FX) and commodity hedges address currency or price risk tied to revenues or inputs. Lenders and arrangers encourage or require hedging because a robust program supports base‑case and downside scenarios, reduces refinancing and liquidity risk, and preserves collateral value upon enforcement. In project finance, hedging is frequently mandatory to support deal-specific debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) targets and distribution lock‑ups. In leveraged finance, hedging is common but more flexible, often driven by sponsor or creditor preference and market conditions– and not necessarily tied to the specific financing under which the hedges are secured. Across both markets, ensuring that hedges will benefit from (and share ratably in) the lenders’ security and guaranty package allows for more competitive pricing, as compared to unsecured hedges with recourse only to the borrower itself.

Eligibility to act as a secured hedge provider and share in the lenders’ collateral is a critical threshold that differs by market segment. In leveraged finance, LSTA-style3 New York-law credit agreements use varying approaches. Some deals restrict eligibility to the administrative agent, arrangers, lenders of record, and their respective affiliates (an Eligible Counterparty). Many sponsor driven syndicated credit agreements, however, allow for a broader range of secured hedge providers, with minimal eligibility restrictions or approval requirements. In such cases, the borrower is entitled to designate any counterparty as a secured hedge provider by written notice to the administrative agent (often coupled with an acknowledgment or short-form accession agree ment executed by the hedge provider), without any requirement that the hedge provider be an Eligible Counterparty. Project finance takes a more program matic approach: hedge providers are “Finance Parties” or “Senior Creditors” within the intercreditor/common terms architecture from the outset, and eligibility for secured treatment often turns on a “Qualified Counterparty” concept which combines Eligible Counterparty status with a minimum creditworthiness standard, in addition to any deal-specific “Hedging Program” or other requirements. In both markets, the most common source of secured hedges is the banks arranging the financing or providing the revolving credit facility, together with the borrower’s (or the sponsor’s) relationship banks.

2. DOCUMENTATION ARCHITECTURE: HOW HEDGE PROVIDERS BECOME SECURED

Credit Agreement Mechanics

Hedge providers share in the lenders’ collateral only if the financing documents make that result explicit and internally consistent. The credit agreement, security/collateral documentation, and intercreditor or common terms agreement must align, so that hedging obligations are included in the “Secured Obligations” (or similar term for the collective obligations secured by the collateral package) for the benefit of the “Secured Parties” (the class of creditors entitled to that security, ordinarily including the administrative agent, lenders, secured hedge providers, and secured cash management banks), administered by a collateral agent or security trustee with authority to act for all beneficiaries. In many LSTA-style credit agreements, the “Obligations” defini tion (generally comprising the aggregate of all payment and performance liabilities owed by the loan parties (i.e., the borrower and any guarantors) under the credit facilities, encompassing principal, interest, fees, expenses, indemni ties, and amounts arising under secured hedges and cash-management arrangements) is the specific mechanism that sweeps in hedge-related liabilities; it usually captures all amounts owed by loan parties to each “Secured Hedge Provider” (an eligible hedge counterparty whose hedges are intended to be secured) arising under “Secured Hedge Agreements” (the swap contracts or hedging arrange ments entered into between a loan party and an eligible hedge provider whose obligations form part of the secured obligations). The credit agreement sets eligibility standards, any hedging mandates, negative covenant carve‑outs for ordinary‑course hedging, reporting requirements, and operational mechanics. It also establishes voting and consent thresholds, payoff and refinancing condi tions, and the treatment of periodic hedge payments and termination amounts in the waterfall (although in project finance, these terms may instead be set out in an intercreditor or common terms agreement). The security agreement and collateral documents include a grant of liens to the collateral agent or security trustee and, if not already addressed in the credit agreement, identify eligible hedge providers within the secured class. The intercreditor or common terms agreement (if applicable) then fixes priorities, standstills, turnover, and release mechanics.

ISDA and CSA Coordination

The ISDA Master Agreement (1992 (rarely used in new transactions) or 2002), Schedule, and any Credit Support Annex (CSA) should be tailored to the capital structure, so that events of default, cure periods, and Additional Termination Events (ATEs) align with loan defaults and intercreditor standstills. That alignment helps avoid premature hedge termination or uncoordinated enforcement that could destabilize the broader financing. In practical terms, this means the ISDA Schedule should be negotiated to incorporate or cross-refer to the credit agreement’s default and cure framework, so that the hedge does not terminate prematurely due to a technical credit agreement default that is still subject to a cure period or intercreditor standstill.

ATEs in the ISDA Schedule (which permit termination upon specified events beyond standard ISDA4 events of default) should likewise be calibrated to the capital structure– for example, triggered only upon loan acceleration, enforcement action, or loss of secured status, rather than upon any covenant breach. In project finance, ATEs commonly address loss of pari passu status, unauthorized collateral releases, or refinancing events, each coordinated with the intercreditor timing and notification mechanics.

The CSA, if used, should be reconciled with the collateral package for the debt financing to avoid duplicative security or conflicting margin requirements, and threshold (i.e., the unsecured exposure the parties tolerate before margin must be posted) and transfer amounts governing incremental margin calls should reflect the economic relationship between the hedge provider and the broader credit support provided by the loan parties. In practice, CSAs are rare for hedges provided alongside senior secured financings, as arrangers and lenders are reluctant to allow incremental collateral/margin to be provided for hedges outside of the shared security package, and because regulatory require ments to exchange variation margin will generally not apply (though this is a case-by-case assessment under the relevant set of G20 margin rules5).

BETWEEN THE HEDGES Regulatory Overlay: QFC

Stay Rules and Supported QFCs U.S. law supports these outcomes. UCC Article 9 recognizes contractual lien sharing and subordination and permits parties to set priorities and waterfalls by agreement. U.S. federal banking “qualified financial contract” (QFC) stay rules6 apply to GSIB‑affiliated7 hedge providers and are customarily acknowledged in loan-based credit support packages supporting swaps, so that regulatory stays mesh with intercreditor standstills and ISDA remedies.

Where the loan documents provide for a guaranty or other credit support for a swap provided by a GSIB-affiliated entity, making the swap a “Supported QFC,” the QFC stay rules are commonly addressed through a dedicated acknowledgment provision now standard in U.S. credit agreements.8 In that provision, the parties recognize the resolution powers of the FDIC and the Secretary of the Treasury under the U.S. Special Resolution Regimes9 and agree that (i) transfers of the Supported QFC and associated credit support will be effective to the same extent as under the applicable regime, and (ii) default rights (i.e., contractual rights to terminate, accelerate, or set-off) under the loan documents may be exercised against a “Covered Party” (i.e., the GSIB-affiliated hedge provider or its affiliate subject to the resolution regime) only to the extent the regime would permit. The acknowledgment thus constrains termination and enforcement rights during a brief recognition period to facilitate orderly resolution. These provisions require careful coordination with any loan document standstills and ISDA close-out mechanics, because misalignment in timing (e.g., where the regulatory stay expires but an intercreditor standstill continues, or vice versa) can leave hedge providers uncertain of their termina tion rights during stress.

A related but distinct regulatory overlay arises from the requirement under the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) that each counterparty to a “swap” (as defined by the CEA and the rules of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)) must qualify as an “Eligible Contract Participant” (ECP) within the meaning of Section 1a(18) of the CEA10 and the implementing regulations promulgated thereunder.11 A party satisfies the ECP definition if, among other things, it is a corporation, partnership, or other entity that has total assets exceeding $10 million (or a net worth exceeding $1 million where the swap is entered into to manage a risk associated with an asset or liability owned or incurred by that party). In the leveraged finance context, borrowers are frequently non-financial operating companies whose subsidiaries– particu larly thinly capitalized or recently formed guarantor entities– may not independently satisfy the ECP threshold on a standalone basis. A swap entered into by a party that does not qualify as an ECP is void and unenforceable under the CEA, creating material risk for both the hedge provider and the broader creditor group if the issue is not addressed at the documentation stage.

LSTA-standard credit agreements address this gap through what is com monly referred to as an “ECP Keepwell Provision.” Under this mechanism, each borrower or guarantor that independently qualifies as an ECP (typically the parent borrower and any subsidiary guarantor meeting the relevant asset or net worth test) covenants to take all actions reasonably necessary to cause each other Loan Party that does not independently qualify as an ECP (a non-ECP Guarantor) to satisfy the ECP definition for purposes of the swap obligations included in the secured obligations. The qualifying ECP discharges this obligation by agreeing to provide such funds or other credit support as may be necessary to ensure that the non-ECP Guarantor’s total assets or net worth, as applicable, exceed the relevant threshold at the time the swap obligation is incurred.12 The keepwell thus operates as a form of internal credit support within the obligor group, enabling non-ECP subsidiaries to enter into swap obligations (or, more precisely, to guaranty the borrower’s swap obligations) as part of the secured obligations under the credit agreement without running afoul of the CEA’s eligibility requirements.

To the extent a guarantor’s obligations under the credit agreement encompass swap obligations, LSTA form-based agreements also include a savings clause (sometimes styled as a “Swap Obligation Exclusion” or carve-out) providing that the guarantee or keepwell obligation of any non-ECP Guarantor at the time a swap obligation is incurred shall not be deemed to constitute a guarantee of such swap obligation if and to the extent that deeming it so would render the guaranty void or unenforceable under Section 2(e) of the CEA or any CFTC rule, regulation, or order. This savings language preserves the enforceability of the broader guaranty while ring-fencing the specific regulatory deficiency, ensuring that a single non-ECP Guarantor does not impair the guaranty structure as a whole.

From a practical standpoint, the ECP framework necessitates ongoing diligence by both borrowers and hedge providers. ECP status must be confirmed not merely at the closing date of the debt financing but at each relevant determination date– including the trade date of each swap transaction, the date any subsidiary or affiliate of the borrower accedes to the guaranty, and the effective date of any amendment or restatement that alters the scope of secured (or guaranteed) obligations. Because the ECP definition is tied to financial metrics (total assets or net worth), a guarantor’s status may change over the life of the financing: a subsidiary that qualified as an ECP at closing may cease to qualify following an asset disposition, a write-down, or a dividend to the parent. Loss of ECP status after a swap has been entered into does not retroactively void the swap (provided the party qualified at inception), but loss of status prior to entering into a new swap or prior to the relevant entity becoming a guarantor can render that obligation unenforceable. For the hedge provider, this raises questions about the secured status of its claim– if the guarantee of the swap obligation is void as against a particular guarantor, the hedge provider may lose recourse to that guarantor’s collateral under the security documents. For the borrower, loss of ECP status across the guarantor group can implicate compliance with hedging covenants that require specified notional amounts to be maintained, potentially triggering a default if the borrower is unable to restructure the hedge or provide alternative credit support within any applicable cure period.

Footnotes

1 Leveraged Finance encompasses other sub-investment grade debt solutions (such as high-yield bonds, second-lien loans and mezzanine financings), but this article is generally limited to first-lien, senior secured credit facilities (term loans and revolvers) in the broadly syndicated and private credit markets.

2 Capitalized terms such as “Secured Obligations,” “Secured Parties,” “Secured Hedge Agreements,” “Secured Hedge Provider,” “Hedge Bank,” “Qualified Counterparty,” and similar expressions are used throughout this article to refer to the equivalent concepts however defined 373 373 THE BANKING LAW JOURNAL

3 The Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA) is a not-for-profit trade associa tion, founded in 1995, whose mission is “to promote a fair, orderly, efficient and growing corporate loan market that provides leadership in advancing and balancing the interests of all market participants.” It pursues its mission by, among other activities, developing standard documents and market practices, and advocating on policy and regulatory matters pertinent to the U.S. loan market. See https://www.lsta.org/about/.

4 The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) is a global not-for-profit trade association, founded in 1985, whose mission is “to foster safe and efficient derivatives markets to facilitate effective risk management for all users of derivative products.” It pursues its mission by, among other activities, developing standardized documentation (including the ISDA Master Agreement) to promote legal certainty and risk reduction, and engaging with policymakers and regulators worldwide to advance the understanding and treatment of derivatives as a risk management tool. See https://www.isda.org/about-isda/.

5 “G20 margin rules” refers to the uncleared derivatives margin regulations adopted across G20 (Group of Twenty) jurisdictions following the 2009 Pittsburgh Summit and the BCBS-IOSCO policy framework, implemented in the United States primarily through CFTC margin rules (17 C.F.R. §§ 23.150–23.161) and parallel prudential regulator rules, and in other jurisdictions through equivalent frameworks. These rules require covered entities to exchange variation margin (daily, to cover mark-to-market exposure) and, above certain aggregate notional thresholds, initial margin (to cover potential future exposure). In the typical corporate lending or project finance context, however, most borrowers qualify as non-financial end-users exempt from mandatory margin exchange, which is why such requirements will generally not apply– though the analysis is fact-specific and must be assessed on a counterparty-by-counterparty basis under the applicable regime.

6 See UCC § 9-339 (subordination by agreement), the Dodd-Frank Act § 210(c)(8)–(16) (Orderly Liquidation Authority stay provisions), 12 C.F.R. Part 252 Subpart I (QFC stay regulations), and the ISDA 2018 U.S. Resolution Stay Protocol.

7 “GSIB” refers to a Global Systemically Important Bank, defined as a financial institution whose size, complexity, and interconnectedness are so significant that its failure would threaten the stability of the broader global economy. See the Financial Stability Board’s methodology published as the “Key Attributes of Effective Resolution Regimes for Financial Institutions” and the Federal Reserve’s Regulation Q (12 C.F.R. Part 217, Subpart H).

8 See LSTA Market Advisory titled “Application of the U.S. QFC Stay Rules to Credit Agreements” issued on May 6, 2019 (available at https://www.lsta.org/content/qfc-stay-rules and-credit-agreements/) and Article 20 of the LSTA’s Model Credit Agreement Provisions published thereafter (available to LSTA members at https://www.lsta.org/content/draft-model credit-agreement-provisions-mcaps-jun-4-2025/).

9 See Federal Deposit Insurance Act (12 U.S.C. § 1821(e)) and the Orderly Liquidation Authority provisions (12 U.S.C. §§ 5381–5394).

10 See 7 U.S.C. § 1a(18).

11 See 17 C.F.R. § 1.3 (defining “eligible contract participant” and specifying the financial thresholds and conditions for qualification).

12 See LSTA Market Advisory titled “Swap Regulations’ Implications for Loan Documen tation” issued on February 15, 2013 (available at https://www.lsta.org/content/swap-regulations implications-for-loan-documentation-2/). Specifically, see the template Keepwell Provision for Insertion into Guaranty, which provides that each “Qualified ECP Guarantor . . . undertakes to provide such funds or other support as may be needed from time to time by each other [Loan Party] to honor all of its obligations under this [Guaranty] in respect of Swap Obligations,” in each case to the maximum extent such liability can be incurred by such Qualified ECP Guarantor “without rendering its obligations . . . voidable under applicable law relating to fraudulent conveyance or fraudulent transfer.”

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Originally published by The Banking Law Journal.

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