FinCEN's New Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule Effective March 1, 2026

Effective March 1, 2026, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network's (FinCEN) new reporting requirements for certain residential real estate transactions will go into effect.

Essentially, a standardized reporting requirement will be imposed on certain non-financed transfers of residential real property to legal entities and trusts. The new reporting requirements are designed to enhance transparency and combat money laundering on a nationwide basis for certain residential real estate transactions (such as single-family houses, townhouses, condominiums, and cooperatives) considered high-risk for money laundering, terrorism financing or other illicit financial activity. This article discusses all the facets of FinCEN's new rule, including: (i) which transactions must be reported, (ii) by whom these transactions must be reported; (iii) what must be reported; and (iv) exemptions that apply.

What Transactions are Covered?

The requirements will generally apply to transfers of residential real property when:

The transfer or transaction involves residential real property in the U.S.;



The transaction is not financed by a traditional financial institution (e.g., cash deals or certain private financing; there must be no extension of credit by a financial institution with Anti-Money Laundering/Suspicious Activity Report obligations);



The purchaser is a legal entity or trust (e.g., an LLC, corporation, partnership, or trust); and



No specific exemption applies.

What are the Exemptions?

There are various exemptions that FinCEN has stated apply. A report is not required for:

Easements



Transfers resulting from death



Divorce/dissolution transfers



Bankruptcy estate transfers



Court-supervised transfers



No-consideration transfers by an individual to a trust for which they (or spouse) are the grantor



Transfers to a qualified intermediary under IRC §1031and/or



Situations where no reporting person exists

In addition, reporting is not required where the transfer is a gift transfer, or where the transfer is to an individual.

Who Must Report?

Under the new reporting requirements, a reporting person will be responsible to report on each reportable transfer. FinCEN uses a seven-level cascade to identify the required filer, as follows:

The person listed as the closing or settlement agent on the closing or settlement statement;



If no person described above is involved, the person that prepares the closing or settlement statement for the transfer;



If no person described above is involved, the person that files with the recordation office the deed or other instrument that transfers ownership of the residential real property;



If no person described above is involved, the person that underwrites an owner's title insurance policy for the transferee with respect to the transferred residential real property, such as a title insurance company;



If no person described above is involved, the person that disburses in any form, including from an escrow account, trust account, or lawyers' trust account, the greatest amount of funds in connection with the residential real property transfer;



If no person described above is involved, the person that provides an evaluation of the status of the title; or



If no person described above is involved, the person that prepares the deed or, if no deed is involved, any other legal instrument that transfers ownership of the residential real property, including, with respect to shares in a cooperative housing corporation, the person who prepares the stock certificate.

Only one party ultimately files the report, based on how far down the cascade depending on the circumstances. The reporting person is allowed to rely on information obtained from other persons, absent knowledge of facts that would reasonably call into question the reliability of that information. If none of the above functions are performed for a given reportable transfer of residential real property, then a report is not required to be filed.

What are the Reporting Obligations?

By the later of (i) 30 calendar days after the date of closing and (ii) the last day of the month following the month in which the date of closing occurred, the designated reporting person for any given reportable transfer must file a Real Estate Report with FinCEN. The Report must include detailed information, such as:

A description of the residential real property



Buyer and seller information



Information about the individuals representing the buyer and seller



Beneficial ownership information for the purchasing entity (including name, date of birth, residential address, citizenship, and taxpayer identification number).

Practical Impact

FinCEN's new reporting requirements impose significant new reporting obligations in connection with certain transfers of residential real estate to legal entities or trusts when institutional financing is not part of the transaction. These new obligations will be time-consuming and likely more costly to consumers. Responsible reporting persons who fail to abide by FinCEN's reporting requirements could be subject to civil and criminal penalties.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.