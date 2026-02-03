ARTICLE
3 February 2026

CIMA Launches Annual Prudential Information Survey For Registered Persons

MG
Maples Group

Contributor

Maples Group logo
The Maples Group is a leading service provider offering clients a comprehensive range of legal services on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg, and is an independent provider of fiduciary, fund services, regulatory and compliance, and entity formation and management services.
Explore Firm Details
On 31 December 2025, CIMA launched a 40‑question Prudential Information Survey for Registered Persons to collect sector‑specific data for risk‑based supervision and strengthen...
Worldwide Finance and Banking
Christopher Capewell,Anthony Mourginos,Patrick Head
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Christopher Capewell’s articles from Maples Group are most popular:
  • in North America
  • in North America
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy industries
Maples Group are most popular:
  • within Coronavirus (COVID-19), Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

On 31 December 2025, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ("CIMA") launched a Prudential Information Survey for Registered Persons (the "Prudential Information Survey"). The Prudential Information Survey forms part of CIMA's ongoing supervisory programme of registered persons under the Securities Investment Business Act (As Revised).

The Prudential Information Survey forms part of CIMA's ongoing risk-based supervisory framework and is intended to assist CIMA in assessing sector-specific activities, exposures, and associated risk areas for Registered Persons operating in or from within the Cayman Islands. The Prudential Information Survey includes 40 questions and includes questions that cover business profile and activity, market, legal and regulatory risk, Anti-Money Laundering ("AML"), the Countering of Terrorist and Proliferation Financing and sanctions risk management, operational resilience, technology and outsourcing and governance.

The data obtained will support CIMA's efforts to enhance the resilience, transparency and prudential soundness of the securities investment business sector in the Cayman Islands.

Timing and Completion

Registered Persons should note that the Prudential Information Survey:

  • is required to be completed by 31 March 2026 and thereafter annually by all Registered Persons under SIBA;
  • covers the preceding calendar year; and
  • is only accessible via REEFs (Regulatory Enhanced Electronic Forms Submission), CIMA's online portal for electronic submission of required financial services information.

CIMA has also published Guidance for Registered Person Prudential Information Survey, providing technical instructions and clarifications on the information required.

Existing Obligations Unchanged

This new requirement does not replace existing obligations. Registered Persons must continue to file the Annual Declaration on or before 15 January annually and complete CIMA's AML Survey on or before 30 July annually.

Required Action

Registered Persons should ensure their compliance calendars and internal controls now reflect these reporting obligations and that data submitted across the different reports is consistent. For those Registered Persons that the Maples Group provides registered office services, we will be reaching out shortly with detailed instructions for completion of the Prudential Information Survey.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Christopher Capewell
Christopher Capewell
Photo of Anthony Mourginos
Anthony Mourginos
Person photo placeholder
Beth Waterfall
Photo of Patrick Head
Patrick Head
Photo of Yunie Wong
Yunie Wong
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More