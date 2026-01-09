CIMA Introduces Prudential Survey For SIBA Registered Persons

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ("CIMA") has issued an advisory introducing a new reporting requirement for entities registered as Registered Persons under the securities investment business regime.

All Registered Persons are required to submit a Prudential Information Survey (ADR-046-75-02) for the 2025 calendar year, covering the reporting period from 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2025. The survey will be available for completion via CIMA's Regulatory Enhanced Electronic Forms Submission (REEFS) portal from 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026.

The Prudential Information Survey is issued pursuant to section 6(b)(i) of the Monetary Authority Act (2020 Revision) and forms part of CIMA's ongoing supervisory programme. The information collected will be used by CIMA to assess sector-specific activities, exposures and associated risk areas for Registered Persons operating in or from within the Cayman Islands. The data obtained will support CIMA's regulatory objectives relating to resilience, transparency and prudential soundness within the securities investment business sector.

Access the Guidance for Registered Person Prudential Information Survey, which provides technical assistance and additional guidance on the completion of the survey.

CIMA has confirmed that the introduction of the Prudential Information Survey does not replace the existing requirement for Registered Persons to submit the Annual Declaration (ADR-046-75). The Annual Declaration will be available on the REEFS portal from 1 January 2026 to 15 January 2026 and will cover the same reporting period of 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2025.

CIMA has emphasised the importance of the timely completion and accuracy of all information submitted in both the Prudential Information Survey and the Annual Declaration. Registered Persons should therefore ensure that appropriate systems, controls and internal processes are in place in advance of the applicable reporting deadlines.

