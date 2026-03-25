Why Global Asset Managers Continue To Choose The Channel Islands

Jersey and Guernsey have, over several decades, established themselves as highly credible, well-regulated international finance centres.

Walkers is a leading international law firm which advises on the laws of Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Ireland and Jersey. From our 10 offices, we provide legal, corporate and fiduciary services to global corporations, financial institutions, capital markets participants and investment fund managers.

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Jersey and Guernsey have, over several decades, established themselves as highly credible, well-regulated international finance centres. Both Islands have built a sophisticated ecosystem that consistently delivers speed, stability, flexibility and proportionate regulation for global asset managers.

Below, we set out the characteristics that make the Channel Islands a compelling base for firms seeking both security and agility.

Fast, flexible and cost effective: Speed to market as a strategic advantage

Managers relocating or establishing parallel operations often need solutions rapidly. The Channel Islands excel in providing quick pathways to regulatory certainty and operational readiness.

Key advantages include:

Rapid regulatory turnaround times and highly accessible, communicative regulators. Managers can engage directly with the GFSC or JFSC when needed. New promoters are proportionately assessed for integrity, competence and financial standing.

Straightforward fund launch processes, including first in class private fund regimes.

Swift incorporation processes, often completed within 24–48 hours.

Availability of incubator and plug and play options (see point 5 below).

For managers seeking continuity of investor engagement and uninterrupted deal execution, this speed is a meaningful differentiator.

A mature, robust infrastructure built for institutional capital

Jersey and Guernsey have long operated as international investment centres, offering:

Deep pools of experienced administrators, auditors, depositaries and non executive directors.

Specialist service providers with expertise across strategies including hedge funds, private equity, venture capital, real assets and credit.

Internationally recognised financial crime and governance standards, trusted by sophisticated investors.

This well developed ecosystem provides managers with the operational depth required for long term scaling.

Political and regulatory stability in an uncertain world

The Islands offer long established institutional stability, reflected in:

Mature legal systems grounded in English common law.

Predictable policy making and a track record of regulatory evolution.

Highly respected financial regulators, the JFSC and GFSC, known internationally for proportionality and accessibility.

This consistency provides a strong foundation for managers and investors focused on long term planning, governance and sustainable growth.

Tax neutrality and simplicity

The Channel Islands maintain transparent, internationally aligned tax regimes characterised by:

No capital gains tax

No VAT

No withholding taxes on fund distributions

Straightforward and workable economic substance requirements

These regimes eliminate friction in cross border capital flows and are easily understood by global investors.

Plug and play manager solutions

This is one of the most distinctive competitive advantages of both Islands.

Jersey and Guernsey offer incubator style environments enabling new, emerging or relocating managers to collaborate with established providers to set up swiftly and cost effectively, supported by:

Ready made corporate governance frameworks

Compliance support

Risk oversight

Administrative resources

Office and operational infrastructure

These platforms enable managers to establish substance and operate effectively from day one without heavy upfront investment.

Outside the Scope of AIFMD with established routes to EU investors

As established non EU jurisdictions, Jersey and Guernsey sit outside AIFMD and the forthcoming AIFMD II, while still retaining the ability to market globally and to EU investors through national private placement regimes (NPPRs).

A growing ecosystem of managers - Including rapid growth in venture capital

The Islands’ fund management community continues to diversify and expand, now including:

A fast growing venture capital and growth equity ecosystem

Increasing numbers of sector specialist and technology focused managers

This creates a dynamic, interconnected network for firms seeking a sophisticated and collaborative fund management hub.

How we support managers

For teams looking for a reliable jurisdictional base - whether through relocation, establishing a satellite office or launching a new platform - the Channel Islands offer a rare combination of speed, resilience and structural flexibility.

For teams considering where best to locate or expand their operations, whether through establishing a new platform, opening a satellite office or supporting international growth, the Channel Islands offer a well proven combination of regulatory clarity, operational depth and structural flexibility.

Our Channel Islands Investment Funds & Corporate practice advises managers across the full lifecycle, including:

Navigating authorisation, regulatory engagement and economic substance

Establishing manager entities (including through incubator arrangements – drawing on our experience supporting many of the existing providers of such arrangements we are able to recommend well matched options where helpful).

Relocating key individuals or teams

Launching fund and non fund structures

Advising on underlying transactions and deal execution

We support managers from initial scoping through to long term scaling, ensuring a smooth and commercially aligned entry into Jersey or Guernsey.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.