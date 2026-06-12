Capitalizing On California’s $3.8 Billion Water Resilience Funding

With the rollout of Proposition 4 funding entering its next critical phase in the second quarter of 2026, California water providers have a historic opportunity to secure financial backing for vital infrastructure and climate resilience projects.

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With the rollout of Proposition 4 funding entering its next critical phase in the second quarter of 2026, California water providers have a historic opportunity to secure financial backing for vital infrastructure and climate resilience projects. Passed by voters in November 2024, the $10 billion climate bond earmarks $3.8 billion explicitly for safe drinking water, drought preparedness and flood resilience. The State’s current 2025-2026 spending plan has authorized roughly $1.2 billion of the total water allocation, serving as a primary lifeline for water providers amid broader General Fund deficits. These funds are actively being rolled out on a competitive grant basis. Looking ahead, the Governor’s proposed 2026–2027 budget also looks to add another $792 million specifically for water-related programs on a year-by-year proposal basis.

In an article for Nossaman’s California Water Views – 2026 Outlook, we explore the key funding allocations being targeted by the Proposition 4 funding and how water providers can position themselves to win these highly competitive grants.

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