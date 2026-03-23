Investments And Security Figures Q4 2025

- in North America
- with readers working within the Securities & Investment industries
Most regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands have remained stable over the past year, with Private Funds increasing by approximately 2.5% and Mutual Funds remaining broadly flat. Private Funds peaked at 17,741 in Q3 2025 and closed the year at 17,722, reflecting continued strength in the jurisdiction’s funds market. While economic substance requirements have influenced structuring decisions for some sponsors, practical solutions are available to support Cayman-based management structures, and these should be considered in the context of sustained market stability and investor familiarity.
|
Q4 2024
(31 December)
|
Q1 2025
(31 March)
|
Q2 2025
(30 June)
|
Q3 2025
(30 September)
|
Q4 2025
(31 December)
|Mutual Funds
|12,858
|12,919
|13,090
|13,119
|12,876
|Registered
|8,785
|8,854
|9,003
|9,024
|8,840
|Master
|3,154
|3,155
|3,180
|3,196
|3,164
|Administered
|257
|254
|253
|250
|247
|Licensed
|46
|44
|44
|43
|42
|Limited Investor Funds
|616
|612
|610
|606
|583
|Private Funds
|17,292
|17,376
|17,609
|17,741
|17,722
|Total Fund Administrators
|69
|69
|69
|68
|67
|Securities and Investment
|42
|43
|45
|44
|44
|Registered Persons Under SIBA
|1,411
|1,401
|1,401
|1,404
|1,347
Live statistics can be viewed on the CIMA website here: Investment Statistics and Securities Statistics
Originally published 18 March 2026
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]