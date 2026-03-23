Investments And Security Figures Q4 2025

Most regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands have remained stable over the past year, with Private Funds increasing by approximately 2.5% and Mutual Funds remaining broadly flat.

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Most regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands have remained stable over the past year, with Private Funds increasing by approximately 2.5% and Mutual Funds remaining broadly flat. Private Funds peaked at 17,741 in Q3 2025 and closed the year at 17,722, reflecting continued strength in the jurisdiction’s funds market. While economic substance requirements have influenced structuring decisions for some sponsors, practical solutions are available to support Cayman-based management structures, and these should be considered in the context of sustained market stability and investor familiarity.

Q4 2024 (31 December) Q1 2025 (31 March) Q2 2025 (30 June) Q3 2025 (30 September) Q4 2025 (31 December) Mutual Funds 12,858 12,919 13,090 13,119 12,876 Registered 8,785 8,854 9,003 9,024 8,840 Master 3,154 3,155 3,180 3,196 3,164 Administered 257 254 253 250 247 Licensed 46 44 44 43 42 Limited Investor Funds 616 612 610 606 583 Private Funds 17,292 17,376 17,609 17,741 17,722 Total Fund Administrators 69 69 69 68 67 Securities and Investment 42 43 45 44 44 Registered Persons Under SIBA 1,411 1,401 1,401 1,404 1,347

Live statistics can be viewed on the CIMA website here: Investment Statistics and Securities Statistics

Originally published 18 March 2026

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