Member Story: Plume Foundation SEZC

Plume Foundation SEZC has established itself within Cayman Enterprise City's special economic zones to support the Plume blockchain network's governance and growth.

Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) is home to a vibrant community where global business thrives. The award-winning special economic zones offer accelerated offshore set-up with personalised service so international businesses can quickly and efficiently establish a physical presence in the Cayman Islands while remaining focused on what they do best.

Article Insights

Cayman Enterprise City are most popular: with Senior Company Executives and HR

in North America

with readers working within the Law Firm industries

About Plume Foundation SEZC and Its Role in supporting the Plume Blockchain

Plume Foundation SEZC (“Plume Foundation”) is an independent organisation established within Cayman Enterprise City’s (CEC) special economic zones (SEZs) to support the long-term growth, governance, and sustainability of the Plume ecosystem. Operating from the Cayman Islands, Plume Foundation plays an important role within the broader Plume ecosystem by helping to ensure the network develops in a transparent, well-governed, and sustainable manner.

Plume Foundation supports the growth and development of the Plume blockchain network, a public, EVM-compatible blockchain designed to advance the next evolution of real-world asset tokenisation and composable, modular financial infrastructure. Plume Foundation supports key financial and governance functions across the network and its ecosystem, including treasury management, grants and incentive programmes, governance facilitation, and ecosystem partnerships. It also provides strategic and operational support to developers, real-world asset issuers, and third parties building on or integrating with the network.

Why Plume Foundation Needed a Credible Jurisdiction for Blockchain Governance and Growth

As an organisation focused on stewarding a globally relevant blockchain network, Plume Foundation needed a jurisdiction and operating environment that could support governance, treasury-related functions, compliance coordination, and ecosystem development with genuine operational substance. Plume Foundation also required a structure that reinforced its role as an independent steward of the network, while giving it the ability to engage international advisors, service providers, and ecosystem participants from a respected global base. Establishing itself in a forward-thinking jurisdiction was important to support both credibility and long-term growth.

Why Plume Foundation Chose the Cayman Islands and Cayman Enterprise City

The Cayman Islands offered Plume Foundation a strong jurisdictional base for supporting a globally focused blockchain foundation. With its established reputation for innovation, international connectivity, and sophisticated legal and business environment, Cayman provides an attractive jurisdiction for organisations working across digital assets, governance, and cross-border financial infrastructure. For Plume Foundation, this created an opportunity to establish a meaningful physical presence in a location well suited to the needs of a globally operating foundation company.

Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) helped make that possible by providing a practical and streamlined route to establishing a genuine on-island presence within Cayman’s special economic zones. Through its presence as a special economic zone company (SEZCo), Plume Foundation has been able to build real operational substance in the Cayman Islands while supporting the Plume network’s governance and financial operations. This includes maintaining Cayman-based oversight, coordinating with global contributors and advisors, and supporting the development of the wider ecosystem from a well-respected international business jurisdiction.

“By establishing within CEC’s special economic zones, Plume Foundation SEZC benefits from a business-friendly environment that supports innovation, substance, and long-term strategic development.” – Izzy Forde, Head of Global Mobility at Cayman Enterprise City

Looking to establish a foundation company or SEZCo in the Cayman Islands? Cayman Enterprise City helps innovative businesses create a credible physical presence within Cayman’s special economic zones and provides the support needed to scale with confidence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.