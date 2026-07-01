What Buyers Actually Look For: How To Make Your Business Attractive Before You Ever List It

Most business owners spend years building something they hope to eventually sell, yet very few think like a buyer until they are already sitting across the table from one.

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Most business owners spend years building something they hope to eventually sell, yet very few think like a buyer until they are already sitting across the table from one. By then, it is often too late to fix the problems that reduce your asking price, slow the deal to a crawl, or kill it entirely. The good news is that most of what buyers scrutinize is entirely within your control—if you start early enough.

Clean, Consistent Financials

The first thing any serious buyer’s team will request is three to five years of financial statements. They are not just looking at profitability; they are looking for consistency, clarity, and patterns they can project forward. Intermingled personal expenses, undocumented owner compensation, or informal cash transactions create doubt and invite aggressive downward adjustments to your valuation. Work with your accountant now to normalize your financials and separate personal from business expenses. If you have been running personal items through the business, a quality-of-earnings analysis can help restate earnings properly—but only if there is time to do so cleanly.

Transferable Customer Relationships

Buyers are purchasing a business (a stream of income), not just a set of assets—and a business only has value if the revenue follows the sale. Customer concentration is one of the most common concerns in mid-market deals. If a single client represents 30% or more of your revenue, a buyer will rightly worry about what happens to that relationship post-closing when the face of the company changes. Equally important is whether your customer contracts are properly documented and critically, whether they are assignable without customer consent. Many standard commercial contracts require the counterparty’s approval before they can be transferred. Discovering this issue during due diligence rather than before you go to market can be a costly surprise.

Documented Systems and Processes

A business that runs because of one person—typically the owner—is a business a buyer perceives as risky. The more your operations depend on your personal relationships, institutional knowledge, or daily involvement, the more a buyer will discount the purchase price or insist on a long transition period with heavy earnout provisions tied to your continued involvement. Document your processes, train your management team, and demonstrate that the business can generate consistent results without you at the helm. This does not happen overnight, but even modest steps in this direction can meaningfully improve how buyers perceive your company’s risk profile.

Legal House in Order

Buyers and their attorneys will comb through your contracts, corporate records, intellectual property filings, employment agreements, and pending or threatened litigation. Unsigned agreements, missing corporate minutes, lapsed licenses, or intellectual property that was never formally assigned to the company are all issues that surface in due diligence and invite price reductions or deal delays. A pre-sale legal audit with your M&A counsel—ideally 12 to 24 months before going to market—gives you time to resolve these issues rather than being forced to negotiate around them.

The most successful M&A transactions are not accidents. They are the result of sellers who thought like buyers long before the first offer arrived. We at Beresford Booth can help you identify and address the issues that matter most, so that when the right buyer comes along, you are positioned to maximize value and close efficiently.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.