Foreign Private Issuers In 2026: Times Are Changing

For decades, U.S. securities regulation has treated foreign private issuers with 'home country deference,' but this approach is now giving way to 'domestication'—a move to align these issuers with U.S. reporting norms. This paper examines whether recent SEC remarks and actions mark a fundamental shift in regulatory priorities, exploring the rationale behind this hypothesis and what it might mean for foreign issuers accessing U.S. capital markets.

Mayer Brown is an international law firm positioned to represent the world’s major corporations, funds, and financial institutions in their most important and complex transactions and disputes.

Article Insights

Jennifer Zepralka’s articles from Mayer Brown are most popular: with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries Mayer Brown are most popular: within Compliance topic(s)

For decades, U.S. securities regulation treated foreign private issuers (“FPIs”) with ‘home country deference,’ offering accommodations based on the premise that robust local oversight rendered many U.S. requirements duplicative. Over time, however, that premise has begun giving way to ‘domestication’: a move to align FPIs with U.S. reporting norms, at least in part based on the idea that these issuers primarily access capital in the U.S. markets.

Stretching as far back as 1935, when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission” or the “SEC”) stated that “an endeavor has been made to adapt the requirements for domestic issuers to the peculiar circumstances of foreign issuers. In view of the disparity between the laws and practices existing in the several countries, it was necessary to introduce great flexibility in the requirements;” the federal securities laws have considered that the different characteristics of domestic and foreign issuers requires a different regulatory approach. This difference in approach is evident in our current regulatory scheme, which provides a number of corporate governance, disclosure-related, and procedural accommodations to foreign private issuers. However, in recent years, the question as to whether these accommodations remain appropriate for all foreign issuers has been the subject of debate, and the current framework seems poised for change.

For example, in June 2024, Commissioner Mark Uyeda shared his views on the accommodations provided to FPIs, requesting that “to provide greater certainty to [foreign] companies and ultimately to protect U.S. investors, the agency should articulate a philosophy for when disclosure by foreign companies should be equivalent to disclosure by U.S. companies.” Commissioner Uyeda continued, “As part of this process, the SEC should ensure that its ‘foreign private issuer’ definition reflects today’s capital markets and corporate structures, and captures the appropriate foreign companies,” an idea that may be on its way to fruition with the Commission’s June 2025 Concept Release on Foreign Private Issuer Eligibility, which proposed potential changes to the FPI definition.

This paper examines whether remarks and actions like the above mark a fundamental shift in the Commission’s stated priorities and positions, leading to a permanent shift in the SEC’s approach to the regulation of foreign issuers. We believe that the recent trend will continue and that more change is forthcoming for all FPIs, with the potential for additional focus on issuers based in the People’s Republic of China. We explore the rationale behind this hypothesis, and what it might mean for foreign issuers.

Continue reading this paper on The Review of Securities & Commodities Regulation.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.