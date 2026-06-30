Commercial Litigation Podcast Series – Episode 37: Special Edition – Force Majeure (Podcast)

- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
- in United States
- with readers working within the Construction & Engineering industries
This is the 37th episode of our series of commercial litigation update podcasts, which is a special edition focusing on force majeure. As well as outlining the legal landscape for force majeure under English law, it gives practical guidance on both drafting force majeure clauses and dealing with force majeure scenarios. This episode is hosted by Maura McIntosh, a Knowledge Counsel in our commercial litigation team, who is joined by Julian Copeman, a Partner, and Richard Mendoza, an Of Counsel in our disputes team. They are also two of the editors of a recently published book on Force Majeure: Force Majeure - An International Comparative Analysis.
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Commercial Litigation EP37: Special edition - Force majeure
Our podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify and SoundCloud and can be accessed on all devices. A new episode is released every couple of months. You can subscribe and be notified of all future episodes.
Below you can find links to our blog posts on some of the developments and cases covered in this podcast, and previous materials published on force majeure.
- Force majeure: general assertions as to impact of Covid-19 and Brexit not sufficient to defeat summary judgment application
- High Court decision considers force majeure and sanctions issues
- Force majeure: Supreme Court finds no obligation on party seeking to rely on force majeure clause to accept counterparty's offer of non-contractual performance
- Global trade tariffs: Impact on contractual arrangements
- When events intervene: Force majeure, frustration and material adverse change
- 'A board-level issue': the resurgence of force majeure - The Global Legal Post
A transcript of this podcast is available here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]