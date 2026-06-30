Commercial Litigation Podcast Series – Episode 37: Special Edition – Force Majeure (Podcast)

This is the 37th episode of our series of commercial litigation update podcasts, which is a special edition focusing on force majeure. As well as outlining the legal landscape for force majeure under English law, it gives practical guidance on both drafting force majeure clauses and dealing with force majeure scenarios.

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.

Article Insights

Maura McIntosh’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

in United States

with readers working within the Construction & Engineering industries

This is the 37th episode of our series of commercial litigation update podcasts, which is a special edition focusing on force majeure. As well as outlining the legal landscape for force majeure under English law, it gives practical guidance on both drafting force majeure clauses and dealing with force majeure scenarios. This episode is hosted by Maura McIntosh, a Knowledge Counsel in our commercial litigation team, who is joined by Julian Copeman, a Partner, and Richard Mendoza, an Of Counsel in our disputes team. They are also two of the editors of a recently published book on Force Majeure: Force Majeure - An International Comparative Analysis.

self

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Commercial Litigation EP37: Special edition - Force majeure

Our podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify and SoundCloud and can be accessed on all devices. A new episode is released every couple of months. You can subscribe and be notified of all future episodes.

Below you can find links to our blog posts on some of the developments and cases covered in this podcast, and previous materials published on force majeure.

A transcript of this podcast is available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.