Material Breach Explained: When A Contract Problem Becomes A Lawsuit

When a business deal goes wrong, one of the first legal questions that arises is whether the other party’s conduct constitutes a material breach of contract.

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When a business deal goes wrong, one of the first legal questions that arises is whether the other party’s conduct constitutes a material breach of contract. The answer matters — because a material breach triggers a very different set of rights and remedies than a minor or technical breach. Understanding the distinction is important for business owners trying to assess their situation before taking action.

What Is a Breach of Contract?

A breach of contract occurs when one party to a valid contract fails to perform its obligations under that contract without a legally sufficient excuse. Breaches exist on a spectrum. Not every failure to perform is equally serious, and the law recognizes that distinction through the concept of materiality.

What Makes a Breach Material?

A material breach is one that is significant enough that may excuse the non-breaching party from its own performance obligations and to support a claim for damages. Courts in New Jersey and New York look at several factors when assessing materiality, including how much the non-breaching party is deprived of what it reasonably expected under the contract, whether the breaching party can cure the failure, and whether the breach was willful or the result of negligence or good faith misunderstanding.

A minor or technical breach (one that does not go to the essence of the contract) generally does not excuse the other party’s performance. The non-breaching party may still have a claim for damages, but it cannot simply stop performing and walk away from its own obligations.

Why the Distinction Matters

The determination of whether a breach is material has significant practical consequences. If a party treats a non-material breach as material (stops performing, terminates the contract, or demands a full refund) it may itself become the breaching party. This is one of the more common and costly mistakes in business disputes: the aggrieved party overreacts to a technical problem and ends up with legal exposure of its own.

Before making any significant decision based on the other party’s breach, stopping payment, terminating a contract, or refusing further performance, it is worth carefully analyzing whether the breach is actually material under the law and the specific contract terms.

Anticipatory Breach

A related concept is anticipatory breach: when one party clearly communicates, before performance is due, that it will not perform its obligations. Under New Jersey and New York law, an unequivocal repudiation of a contract can be treated as a present breach, allowing the non-breaching party to pursue remedies without waiting for the actual failure of performance to occur. What qualifies as a sufficiently clear repudiation, and what the non-breaching party must do in response, depends on the specific circumstances.

Common Business Contexts

Material breach issues arise across a wide range of business relationships; vendor and supplier agreements, commercial leases, service contracts, business acquisitions, and partnership arrangements. The analysis is highly fact-specific, and what constitutes a material breach in one contract may not be material in another depending on the industry, the parties’ course of dealing, and the specific language of the agreement.

Business owners facing a potential breach — on either side of the dispute — should consult with a business attorney to evaluate the situation before taking action that could affect their legal position. For related topics, see our overview of business contracts and our post on arbitration clauses.

Business owners facing a potential breach are welcome to schedule a consultation with Russo Law LLC to evaluate the situation before taking action that could affect their legal position.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.