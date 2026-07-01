Beyond The Pitch Deck: A Legal Guide To Investor-Side Due Diligence

Having counseled investors through dozens of venture transactions in New York and beyond, I can say with confidence that due diligence isn’t a checkbox exercise.

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Having counseled investors through dozens of venture transactions in New York and beyond, I can say with confidence that due diligence isn’t a checkbox exercise. It’s the process of stress-testing every material assertion made during the fundraising process and, just as importantly, surfacing the risks that never made it into the deck.

What follows is a practitioner’s overview of what investor-side due diligence involves when it’s done thoroughly.

Cap Table

In my experience, it’s remarkable how often early-stage companies present with messy equity structures: unresolved founder disputes, improperly documented option grants, SAFEs or convertible notes with ambiguous conversion mechanics, or anti-dilution provisions that create unexpected downstream effects on the post-money capitalization. A clean cap table signals organizational discipline and competent early legal counsel. A messy one signals future disputes over ownership and potential deal friction at exit when acquirer’s counsel or IPO underwriters begin stress-testing the company’s capitalization history.

Corporate Housekeeping

Is the company properly incorporated in its chosen jurisdiction? Are board and stockholder meetings and consents properly documented? Have prior funding rounds been issued in compliance with Regulation D, applicable state blue sky rules and/or other applicable securities offering exemptions? Has the company maintained its good standing and filed necessary qualifications in states where it operates?

These questions may sound unglamorous, but from a legal risk perspective the answers reveal how seriously the founders take governance. Companies that cut corners on formation and organizational documents tend to cut corners elsewhere, and that pattern tends to compound. More concretely, a sloppy corporate record creates real exposure. For example, securities issued without valid exemptions can give rise to rescission rights under Section 12(a)(1) of the Securities Act, which is the kind of contingent liability that can torpedo a later funding round or acquisition.

IP: Who Actually Owns It?

From a transactional counsel’s perspective, this is often the highest-stakes area of the diligence exercise, particularly for tech-focused investments. The inquiry centers on confirming that the company – not the founders individually, not a prior employer, not a freelance developer working under a poorly drafted services agreement – actually owns its core intellectual property free and clear.

The checklist here includes properly executed invention assignment agreements (ideally with present-tense assignment language rather than mere agreements to assign), and confirmations that no founder developed key IP while subject to a prior employer’s proprietary information and inventions agreement.

An IP gap discovered post-closing is one of the most difficult issues to remediate in venture investing. The practical leverage to compel assignments from former contractors or co-founders evaporates once they know capital has been deployed and the legal remedies (breach of rep claims, indemnification holdbacks) are costly, uncertain and inherently backward-looking.

Material Contracts and Customer Relationships

A careful review of the company’s key commercial agreements, such as customer contracts, vendor relationships, licensing arrangements, and strategic partnership deals, often reveals a meaningful gap between the narrative presented to investors and the contractual reality.

Key questions include: What are the termination-for-convenience provisions, and could a major customer walk on 30 days’ notice? Are there change-of-control or assignment-consent provisions that could be triggered by the investment itself (particularly in later-stage rounds that shift majority ownership)? Do revenue projections rest on binding commitments with enforceable payment obligations, or on non-binding LOIs and pilot agreements that could evaporate? Are there most-favored-nation clauses, exclusivity arrangements, or non-competes that constrain the company’s ability to pivot or expand?

The contract review also exposes concentration risk, an issue that belongs squarely in the legal diligence, not just the financial model. If 40% of annual recurring revenue sits with a single customer on a contract that renews annually with a 60-day termination window, that’s a material risk factor that warrants protective deal terms: enhanced reps regarding key customer relationships, bring-down conditions tied to contract status at closing, or post-closing indemnification coverage.

Employment and Contractor Issues

Startups love to move fast, and employment law compliance often lags behind growth. The issues here tend to be predictable, which makes them all the more inexcusable when they go unaddressed. Are workers properly classified under the ABC test (or applicable state standard) and the IRS common-law test? Are key engineers or executives subject to non-compete or non-solicit obligations from prior employers that could create injunction risk? Has the company been handling equity compensation in compliance with Section 409A, including obtaining current 409A valuations before issuing stock options?

Beyond classification and non-compete exposure, the employment diligence should cover wage-and-hour compliance (particularly for companies with operations in California or New York), proper I-9 documentation for the workforce, and whether offer letters and employment agreements contain appropriate at-will language, IP assignment provisions and confidentiality obligations.

These findings aren’t necessarily dealbreakers standing alone, but they factor materially into the risk allocation framework. They inform the scope of employment-related representations, and in cases involving systemic non-compliance may warrant specific pre-closing remediation covenants as a condition to funding.

Litigation and Regulatory Exposure

A standard due diligence request list covers a full litigation history, pending claims, demand letters and threatened disputes. But the more interesting (and often more consequential) inquiry from a counseling perspective involves regulatory exposure that hasn’t materialized yet.

Is the company operating in a space where the regulatory environment is actively shifting: fintech (state money transmitter licensing, potential federal preemption), health tech (HIPAA, FDA software-as-a-medical-device guidance), or AI (emerging state-level legislation on automated decision-making)? What does the company’s compliance infrastructure look like today, and what will it need to look like in 18 months as it scales into new jurisdictions or customer segments?

For companies touching consumer data, the privacy diligence has also become substantially more involved, covering not just data processing agreements with vendors but also whether the company’s data practices could support or undermine a future exit to a buyer in a regulated industry.

The Negotiation Lever

Here’s what less experienced deal participants sometimes overlook: due diligence isn’t just about making a go/no-go decision. It’s also about shaping how the investment gets structured, and this is where experienced transaction counsel earn their fee. Every issue surfaced is a data point that impacts deal terms such as valuation, protective provisions and reps and warranties.

The more thorough the due diligence, the better positioned the investor is to structure a deal that reflects actual risk rather than projected optimism. And it cuts both ways: founders who engage transparently in the diligence process are far better positioned to resist last-minute re-trades, because the deal terms were negotiated against a complete information set from the outset.

Final Thought

Due diligence is an investment in itself; it takes time, legal fees and sustained attention from deal teams that are often running multiple processes simultaneously. But in over three decades of venture practice, I have yet to see a situation where the cost of thorough diligence exceeded the cost of the problems it would have caught.

The goal isn’t to find a perfect company; those don’t exist at any stage. The goal is to develop a complete evidentiary picture of the legal, operational and regulatory landscape so that risk is allocated appropriately, deal terms reflect reality, and the investor-founder relationship starts from a position of mutual transparency rather than post-closing disputes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.