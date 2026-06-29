What Is A Buy-Sell Agreement And Why Does Every Business With Multiple Owners Need One?

A buy-sell agreement is a legally binding contract among the owners of a business that governs what happens to an owner’s interest when certain triggering events occur — most commonly death, disability, retirement...

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A buy-sell agreement is a legally binding contract among the owners of a business that governs what happens to an owner’s interest when certain triggering events occur — most commonly death, disability, retirement, divorce, bankruptcy, or a voluntary decision to exit the business. It is sometimes called a buyout agreement or a business succession agreement, and it serves as a critical planning tool for closely held businesses with two or more owners.

What a Buy-Sell Agreement Addresses

At its core, a buy-sell agreement answers a fundamental question: if one owner can no longer remain in the business, who can buy their interest, at what price, and on what terms?

The agreement typically addresses several key issues. It identifies the triggering events that activate the buyout obligation or right. It establishes a valuation mechanism — how the business interest will be priced, whether by a fixed formula, a third-party appraisal, or another agreed method. It sets the terms of payment, including whether the purchase price can be paid over time or must be paid at closing. And it identifies the buyer — which may be the business itself (a redemption structure), the remaining owners (a cross-purchase structure), or both.

Why Closely Held Businesses Need One

Without a buy-sell agreement, a triggering event can create significant legal and financial uncertainty. When a co-owner dies without a buy-sell agreement in place, their interest may pass to their estate — potentially putting a surviving spouse, adult children, or other heirs into the business as involuntary co-owners. When a co-owner wants to leave and there is no agreed buyout mechanism, the parties may end up in litigation to determine the value of the departing owner’s interest and the terms of any exit.

A well-drafted buy-sell agreement provides a pre-agreed framework that avoids these disputes. It gives remaining owners certainty about who they will be in business with. It gives departing owners or their estates a clear path to liquidity. And it gives the business itself a mechanism to continue operating through ownership transitions without interruption.

Valuation Is One of the Most Important — and Contested — Issues

How the business interest is valued at the time of a triggering event is often the most consequential provision in a buy-sell agreement. Parties have several options. A fixed price set at the time the agreement is signed is simple but can become outdated quickly as the business grows or declines. A formula approach — based on revenue, EBITDA, or book value — provides a method that updates with the business but may not reflect full market value. A third-party appraisal at the time of the triggering event is more accurate but introduces cost and potential disagreement over which appraiser to use or which methodology to apply.

Whichever approach is chosen, it is worth considering how it would play out in practice at a time of stress — when emotions may run high and the parties may no longer trust each other.

Funding the Buyout

A buy-sell agreement is only as useful as the ability to fund it. If an owner dies and the remaining owners have no way to pay for the interest, the agreement creates an obligation without the means to fulfill it. Life insurance is one common mechanism used to pre-fund death-related buyouts. Disability insurance can serve a similar function for disability triggers. Some agreements rely on installment payments or business financing. The funding mechanism should be addressed as part of the planning process, not left open.

NJ and NY Considerations

Buy-sell agreements for businesses organized in New Jersey and New York should be reviewed in light of the applicable LLC, partnership, or corporate statutes in those states. The default rules under New Jersey and New York law govern what happens in the absence of an agreement — and in many cases those defaults are not what the parties would choose if they had thought it through. The agreement should also coordinate with the owners’ individual estate planning documents to avoid conflicts between the two.

Business owners considering a buy-sell agreement should consult with a business attorney to discuss the structure, valuation methodology, and funding approach that best fits their situation. For related succession planning topics, see our pages on succession planning and shareholder agreements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.