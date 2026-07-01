The Role Of Representation And Warranty Insurance In M&A Transactions

In today’s mergers and acquisitions market, representation and warranty (R&W) insurance has become a common feature of deal negotiations. Once used primarily in larger transactions, R&W insurance is now frequently incorporated into middle-market deals as buyers and sellers look for efficient ways to allocate risk and close deals.

When structured properly, R&W insurance can help bridge gaps between parties, reduce post-closing disputes, and facilitate smoother negotiations. However, New Jersey businesses should also be mindful that it is not a substitute for thorough due diligence or carefully drafting transaction documents.

What Is Representation and Warranty Insurance?

Representation and warranty insurance is a specialized insurance product that covers losses arising from breaches of representations and warranties in a purchase agreement. In addition to becoming standard in corporate mergers and acquisitions (M&A), representation and warranty insurance is increasingly used in complex or portfolio-based commercial real estate transactions.

In a typical acquisition, the seller makes numerous representations regarding the target company, including statements about its financial condition, regulatory compliance, tax status, contracts, intellectual property, employees, and litigation exposure. If one of those representations proves inaccurate after closing, the buyer may suffer losses.

Traditionally, buyers sought protection through indemnification provisions and escrow arrangements that required a portion of the purchase price to remain available for post-closing claims. R&W insurance provides an alternative mechanism by shifting some of that risk to an insurer. Depending on the transaction structure, the policy may be purchased by either the buyer or the seller, though buyer-side policies have become the market standard in most transactions.

How Representation and Warranty Insurance Works

The process typically begins during the negotiation of the purchase agreement. Once the parties determine that R&W insurance may be appropriate for the transaction, a broker solicits proposals from insurers and helps evaluate available coverage options.

The insurer then conducts an underwriting review, which generally includes an examination of the purchase agreement, disclosure schedules, due diligence reports, financial information, and other transaction-related documents. Underwriters often meet with the buyer’s deal team and advisors to discuss the diligence process and identify potential risks. If coverage is approved, the policy is usually bound shortly before closing and becomes effective at closing.

Most policies include a retention amount, which functions similarly to a deductible. The policyholder is responsible for losses up to the retention amount, while covered losses above that threshold are generally paid by the insurer up to the policy limits.

After closing, if the buyer discovers that a representation or warranty in the purchase agreement was inaccurate and the breach results in a covered loss, the buyer may submit a claim to the insurer. The insurer will investigate the claim and determine whether coverage applies under the policy’s terms and exclusions.

In many transactions, the availability of R&W insurance allows the parties to reduce the size of escrow accounts and narrow post-closing indemnification obligations. As a result, sellers may receive a larger portion of the purchase price at closing, while buyers obtain an additional source of recovery beyond the seller’s indemnity obligations.

The Advantages of R&W Insurance

One of the primary benefits of R&W insurance is its ability to facilitate risk allocation between buyers and sellers. For sellers, the insurance may allow for a cleaner exit by reducing the amount of purchase price held in escrow and limiting ongoing indemnification obligations after closing. This can be particularly attractive to private equity funds and other sellers seeking to distribute sale proceeds promptly. For buyers, R&W insurance may provide access to a larger source of recovery than would otherwise be available through traditional indemnification provisions. Rather than relying solely on the seller’s financial resources after closing, the buyer may pursue covered claims through the insurer.

The use of R&W insurance can also streamline negotiations. Indemnification provisions are often among the most heavily negotiated portions of a purchase agreement. By transferring certain risks to an insurer, parties may be able to resolve disputes regarding indemnity caps, survival periods, and escrow amounts more efficiently, making it easier to get deals across the finish line. In competitive auction processes, buyers who utilize R&W insurance may also be able to submit more attractive bids by offering sellers reduced post-closing liability exposure.

R&W Insurance Is Not a Substitute for Due Diligence

Despite its advantages, R&W insurance should never be viewed as a replacement for comprehensive due diligence. Insurers conduct their own underwriting process and typically expect buyers to perform a thorough investigation of the target company before issuing coverage. Areas that receive little scrutiny during diligence may be excluded from coverage or become the subject of underwriting concerns.

R&W insurance also generally does not cover known issues identified before closing. If a buyer discovers a specific problem during due diligence, that matter is often carved out from coverage and must be addressed through other contractual protections, purchase price adjustments, or separate indemnification arrangements. Accordingly, buyers should continue to conduct rigorous diligence across financial, legal, operational, tax, regulatory, cybersecurity, employment, and environmental matters.

Understanding Policy Terms and Exclusions

A representation and warranty insurance policy is a separate contract between the insurance company and the policyholder. Like any insurance policy, it contains terms, definitions, conditions, exclusions, and limitations that must be carefully reviewed. While policy language varies among insurers, common provisions include:

Coverage limits and retention amounts;

Definitions of covered losses;

Notice and claims procedures;

Policy periods and survival timelines;

Subrogation rights; and

Exclusions from coverage.

Understanding exclusions is particularly important. Typical exclusions may include:

Known breaches identified before closing;

Purchase price adjustments;

Certain forward-looking projections or forecasts;

Pension underfunding obligations;

Environmental liabilities in some circumstances;

Certain tax-related matters; and

Fraud by the insured party.

Coverage may also be affected by specific underwriting findings, resulting in transaction-specific exclusions tailored to the target company’s risk profile. Because coverage is determined by both the purchase agreement and the insurance policy, buyers and sellers should work closely with experienced legal counsel and insurance professionals to ensure that the policy aligns with the negotiated transaction terms.

Key Takeaways

Representation and warranty insurance has become an important risk-management tool in modern M&A transactions. It can facilitate risk allocation, reduce escrow requirements, streamline negotiations, and provide buyers with an additional source of recovery for covered losses. At the same time, R&W insurance is not a cure-all. Effective due diligence, carefully negotiated purchase agreements, and a thorough understanding of policy terms remain pivotal for a successful transaction.