10 Tips For Board Evaluation And Succession Planning: The Year In Governance

A version of this article originally appeared in Business Law Today , the ABA Business Law Section’s digital magazine offering in-depth articles, quick summaries of the month’s key developments by practice area, checklists and other practical tools, and more.

This is the third installment in the Year in Governance Series from the In-House Subcommittee of the ABA Business Law Section’s Corporate Governance Committee. Each month, the series will share key tips on a different corporate governance topic. To get involved in the Corporate Governance Committee, please visit the committee’s webpage.

A message from Kathy Jaffari: “As Chair of the Corporate Governance Committee, I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the authors for this publication. The Corporate Governance Committee has ongoing opportunities for writing and volunteering with various projects, whether it’s an article you want to publish or a CLE that you want to present. Our Committee is dedicated to helping you promote informative resources for corporate governance practitioners. You may contact me at kjaffari@cozen.com to get involved.”

Boards are dynamic, and having a reasonable level of director turnover is healthy and expected. Regular board evaluation and succession planning are essential and complementary processes to maintain a board that is relevant and effective over time. Taking a strategic approach and a long-term view can also protect against block turnover, which can be disruptive to board effectiveness.