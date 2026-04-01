Lawyer Spotlight: Iwona Albrecht – Leading With Purpose

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Iwona Albrecht is a partner at Soloway Wright LLP practicing in Business & Corporate Law, Corporate Finance & Securities, Tax, and Mergers & Acquisitions. She works with private and public corporations and their business teams, supporting them through every stage of the corporate lifecycle—from early growth and structuring of organizations, to support during their growth, to complex transactions and, in some cases, exit transactions of choice.

Iwona has worked on more than 150 transactions, including cross-border mergers and acquisitions, corporate reorganizations, and financing matters. While each transaction is unique, they all represent meaningful milestones in a business’ journey—moments that require not only legal precision, but thoughtful guidance and perspective.

Her Expertise

Iwona’s practice is centered on supporting businesses across their full lifecycle. This includes advising on growth strategies, governance, restructuring, and major transactions. While some mandates lead to a sale or exit, many focus on positioning businesses for long-term success.

She is frequently retained as a trusted advisor to management teams, boards of directors, and shareholders during significant events in a company’s history. Her role is to bring clarity and direction to complex situations involving legal, financial, and operational considerations.

As Iwona explains, “you have to have a business sense to understand the business realities of the client’s objectives and goals.” Her approach reflects this philosophy—ensuring that legal advice is always aligned with the client’s broader vision.

Her Approach

For Iwona, corporate law is as much about people as it is about corporate matters or transactions. Behind every business or deal is a story—often years of hard work, relationships, and long-term planning.

In many cases, a transaction represents one of the most significant events in a client’s business and personal life. Clients may be parting with what they have spent decades building—their team, their legacy, and their “baby.” These moments can carry a strong emotional component.

Iwona’s role is to bring balance and authenticity to that process. She focuses on keeping matters practical, clear, and outcome-driven, ensuring clients feel confident and proud of the results. Her ability to simplify complexity, anticipate risks, and identify opportunities allows clients to move forward with clarity and confidence.

She is also deeply inspired by the people she works with. “I am privileged to work and communicate on a daily basis with some of the most intelligent business minds out there. I am always fascinated by their stories and how they built their businesses with careful planning and long-term goals. I strive to do the same for them—plan the path and be available at all times during that path for any corporate needs their business might have at various stages of their growth.”

A particularly meaningful part of her work is the connection she builds with her clients. Iwona has a deep appreciation for the business minds of her clients—the entrepreneurs, founders, executives, and leaders whose ideas, vision, and determination drive their organizations. She finds it deeply rewarding to contribute to their journey. For her, these relationships are not just professional—they are a source of inspiration. Clients rely not only on her legal expertise, but also on her business judgment to ensure the advice she provides supports their long-term objectives.

Just as important to Iwona is her role as a mentor. She takes great pride in supporting younger associates, many of whom she has helped hire and guide early in their careers. Over time, a number of those individuals have grown into accomplished lawyers and even her partners, something that gives her a deep sense of fulfillment. She values creating an environment where younger professionals feel encouraged, challenged, and supported, and it is no surprise that many look up to her as a role model.

A Client-Centered Perspective

Building long-term relationships is a cornerstone of Iwona’s practice. She values trust, open communication, and being a consistent source of support as her clients’ businesses evolve.

A significant portion of her work comes from referrals from existing clients and professional networks—something she views as one of the highest compliments. It reflects both the confidence clients place in her and the strength of the relationships she has built.

There are defining moments in her work that continue to motivate her—particularly when she is able to support a client through a complex or time-sensitive situation. Hearing “thank you, we couldn’t have done it without you”—especially after assisting at the eleventh hour—is what drives her every day.

Broader Perspective

In today’s business environment, companies are navigating increasing complexity—from evolving regulatory requirements to global transactions and shifting market conditions. Strategic planning and effective governance have never been more important.

In addition to her legal practice, Iwona has served on numerous corporate and philanthropic boards. Through this work, she has helped shape governance models that are clear, practical, and effective—ensuring stakeholders’ interests are protected while enabling organizations to operate efficiently.

Colleagues and clients alike recognize Iwona for her thoughtful, steady approach. She values trust, open communication, and a sense of partnership, ensuring that those she works with feel supported. Her involvement on the firm’s Management Committee reflects her commitment not only to her own practice but also to the people and culture of the firm as a whole.

This broader perspective enhances her ability to advise clients not only as a legal professional, but as a strategic partner who understands the realities of building and managing a business.

Closing Thoughts

At its core, Iwona’s work is about helping clients succeed—whether guiding them through a major transaction, supporting their long-term growth, or helping them navigate complex decisions with confidence.

She brings a genuine passion to her practice, embracing both the challenges and opportunities that corporate law presents. No two situations are ever the same, and it is this dynamic, collaborative nature of the work that continues to inspire her.

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