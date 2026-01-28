ARTICLE
28 January 2026

UPDATE – CIMA Prudential Information Survey

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) has launched the new Prudential Information Survey, which must be completed and submitted by all entities registered with CIMA as Registered Persons...
Cayman Islands Finance and Banking
Robert Searle,James McKeon, and Peter Alphart
The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) has launched the new Prudential Information Survey, which must be completed and submitted by all entities registered with CIMA as Registered Persons under the Securities Investment Business Act (Revised) (SIBA). Please note that completion of the survey is mandatory, and the data collected will help CIMA assess activities, exposures and risks specific to SIBA Registered Persons.

The first survey covers the period from 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2025 and forms part of CIMA's ongoing supervisory framework.

The survey must be submitted via the CIMA REEFS portal, and there are no CIMA filing fees associated with its submission. Importantly, this new survey does not replace the Annual Declaration, which must still be submitted separately for the same reporting period via the REEFS portal by 15 January 2026. CIMA has also issued guidance to assist SIBA Registered Persons, which should be reviewed ahead of submission.

Campbells is available to assist with scoping, data readiness, REEFS submissions, alignment with the Annual Declaration, and addressing any queries arising from the new requirements. If you would like support, please contact the Campbells regulatory team.

