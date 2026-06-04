Premier Fosters Regional Partnerships In Trinidad, Commercial Relationships In New York

Strengthening regulatory and regional ties while cultivating international business relationships were key outcomes of recent official visits to Trinidad and New York by the Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

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Grand Cayman, 3 June 2026 - Strengthening regulatory and regional ties while cultivating international business relationships were key outcomes of recent official visits to Trinidad and New York by the Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks.

Premier Ebanks joined a Cayman Islands technical delegation at the 62nd Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) Plenary and Working Group Meetings in Port of Spain last week. The meetings focused on international cooperation, anti-money laundering frameworks and evaluation procedures.

While in Trinidad, the Premier also met with the country's Attorney General, the Hon. John Jeremie, SC; the Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Sean Sobers; and Minister for Justice, the Hon. Devesh Maharaj. These discussions focused on enhancing bilateral relations and exploring areas for further cooperation. The Premier also met with local industry associations to discuss potential economic opportunities between the Cayman Islands and Trinidad.

"The trip focused on diplomacy, collaboration and unlocking new regional opportunities," Premier Ebanks said. "In addition to the formal sessions with the CFATF officials, the meetings with members of the Trinidad Government and private sector representatives were very productive. We discussed expanding trade route possibilities, the link between health and economic resilience, and potential economic synergies between our countries."

The New York leg of the trip featured meetings with American stakeholders, including New York financial services professionals. Representatives from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority and Cayman Finance accompanied the Premier during the discussions.

"It was a pleasure to join our Cayman team in New York and provide our regulatory updates while expressing gratitude to our stakeholders for their continued support of our products. We came away with valuable insights on current trends and market conditions that will prove vital for the legislative enhancements we consider in the future," the Premier said.

The Premier is expected to engage with stakeholders next week on 8-10 June in Washington, DC and on 10-12 June in Chicago. Further details on this official travel will be published in due course.

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