Investments And Security Figures Q1 2025

Most regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands have continued on a steady path over the last 12 months with Private Funds up 3.5%. Funds may have previously been discouraged to set up the investment manager in the Cayman Islands due to the new economic substance rules. However, there are sensible solutions to meet the economic substance requirements and we encourage funds to discuss the options with us.

Q1 2024 (31 March) Q2 2024 (30 June) Q3 2024 (30 September) Q4 2024 (31 December) Q1 2025 (31 March) Mutual Funds 12,805 12,893 12,963 12,858 12,919 Registered 8,685 8,769 8,843 8,785 8,854 Master 3,171 3,182 3,192 3,154 3,155 Administered 266 267 259 257 254 Licensed 48 48 48 46 44 Limited Investor Funds 635 627 621 616 612 Private Funds 16,787 17,020 17,104 17,292 17,376 Total Fund Administrators 71 70 70 69 69 Securities and Investment 45 45 44 42 43 Registered Persons Under SIBA 1,502 1,429 1,418 1,411 1,401

Live statistics can be viewed on the CIMA website here: Investment Statistics and Securities Statistics

Originally published 1 July 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.