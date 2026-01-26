SEC Division Of Corporation Finance Announces Senior Leadership Team

- within Immigration, Criminal Law and Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)
On January 20, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced the senior team from the Division of Corporation Finance responsible for advising James Moloney, Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, on all matters the Division has before the Commission, including rulemaking efforts, corporate disclosure matters, and all day-to-day operations needed to fulfill the SEC's mission.
Leadership Appointments
The Division's senior leadership team comprises eleven individuals across key operational and policy areas:
Legal and Regulatory Policy
- Sebastian Gomez Abero, Deputy Director, Legal and Regulatory Policy
- Luna Bloom, Associate Director, Legal and Regulatory Policy
- Ted Yu, Associate Director, Specialized Policy and Disclosure
Disclosure Operations and Review
- Duc Dang, Deputy Director, Disclosure Operations
- Gabriel Eckstein, Associate Director, Disclosure Review Program
- Jessica Kane, Associate Director, Disclosure Review Program
- Brad Skinner, Associate Director, Disclosure Review Program
Executive, Legal and Accounting Functions
- Christina Thomas, Deputy Director, Chief Advisor on Disclosure, Policy and Rulemaking
- Tomeka Gilbert, Managing Executive
- Michael Seaman, Chief Counsel
- Heather Rosenberger, Chief Accountant
Implications for Public Companies
Director James Moloney stated: "I am pleased that we have assembled such a dedicated and talented group of public servants with such a wide range of experience in the public and private sectors. With their sage advice and leadership, and the work of the rest of the dedicated staff in the division, I am confident that we will effectively and efficiently further the SEC's mission."
Public companies and their advisors should monitor how this leadership team approaches ongoing and future rulemaking initiatives, disclosure modernization efforts, and the Division's review processes. The combination of long-serving staff with deep institutional knowledge and individuals with recent private sector experience may signal continuity in core operations while bringing fresh perspectives to policy development and disclosure guidance.
