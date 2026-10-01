ARTICLE
1 October 2026

Investing In Canadian LNG: A Guide

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Interest in Canada’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) export industry is growing as investors, project developers, and energy companies look to Canadian LNG opportunities.
Canada Energy and Natural Resources
Ron Ezekiel,Christopher Bystrom,Brendan Sawatsky
+3 Authors
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Interest in Canada’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) export industry is growing as investors, project developers, and energy companies look to Canadian LNG opportunities.

Recent LNG market disruptions in the Middle East, the heightened energy security concerns that have resulted, and continuing demand for lower-emissions energy are increasing attention in Canadian LNG investment and project development.

What, then, are the critical legal and regulatory considerations around LNG investment and project development in Canada?

To answer this question, this guide reviews the key features of Canadian LNG. We discuss:

  1. Key features of Canadian LNG projects.
  2. LNG project structures and business models.
  3. Project risks, risk allocation and due diligence.
  4. Indigenous consultation and equity investment.
  5. Indigenous loan guarantees and project bankability.
  6. Indigenous investment and Canada’s Major Projects Office.
  7. Growth going forward.
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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Ron Ezekiel
Ron Ezekiel
Photo of Christopher Bystrom
Christopher Bystrom
Photo of Zach Romano
Zach Romano
Photo of Brendan Sawatsky
Brendan Sawatsky
Photo of Paul Blyschak
Paul Blyschak
Photo of Ian W. Palm
Ian W. Palm
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