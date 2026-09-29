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29 September 2026

Shrinking Nuclear Power’s Biggest Hardware Challenge: Apollo Atomics’ 40x Smaller Steam Generator

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Goodmans LLP

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Apollo Atomics is tackling one of nuclear power's most significant engineering challenges by developing a steam generator that is 40 times smaller than conventional designs. This breakthrough in compact nuclear technology could revolutionize the scalability and deployment of next-generation nuclear power systems. The innovation addresses critical hardware limitations that have historically constrained the nuclear energy sector's growth and flexibility.
Canada Energy and Natural Resources
Erika Tworzyanski
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Apollo Atomics (“Apollo”), founded in 2025 by Assil Halimi and Drew Walker, is seeking to make nuclear energy more affordable by redesigning its steam generator. Steam generators are one of the largest and most complex components of a nuclear reactor, using steam from the reactor’s coolant to drive a turbine, converting thermal energy into electricity.

Apollo’s new steam generator can be mass-manufactured in factories and built approximately 40 times smaller than conventional systems. This allows more power to be generated in a smaller space while reducing costs by four to five times. Rather than reinventing nuclear power plants, Apollo is advancing nuclear energy generation by addressing existing hardware challenges, including system size and complexity, and leveraging existing technologies known to the industry.

Apollo recently raised US$31 million, including US$5 million in debt, in preparation for commercial development in 2028. The funding will be used to support reactor testing, expand Apollo’s manufacturing capabilities and secure necessary regulatory approvals. Having already built and tested a model reactor alongside MIT’s Department of Nuclear Science and Engineering, Apollo is constructing its next demonstrator to study long-term system reliability and manufacturing scaling as it continues toward commercial development.

The content of this article does not constitute legal advice and should not be relied on in that way. Specific advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Erika Tworzyanski
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