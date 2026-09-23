Newlight Hydrogen-Hybrid Energy System Expansion

Maritime energy technology company Newlight has announced the successful completion of its first ever long-range commercial voyage using its hydrogen-hybrid energy system. Throughout the 8,500 nautical mile (15,700 km) journey from Singapore to Ghana, tests showed that Newlight’s energy system reduced fuel consumption by 24%, carbon dioxide emissions by 28% and carbon monoxide emissions by 22%. These reductions can save operators as much as US$580,000 in annual costs on a single ship.

Newlight’s system achieves these cost savings by consistently monitoring the ship’s diesel engine to inject the hydrogen fuel at the optimal time, thereby reducing the fuel needs of the engine. This process involves measuring exhaust temperature, as well as combustion and air intake pressure.

A key benefit of the Newlight system is that it does not require ships to drydock for installation. Ships with traditional diesel engines can continue to operate in the water over the one- to two-week installation period. This is because the Newlight system is a retrofit of the existing fuel system as opposed to a complete replacement. As a result, operators can quickly begin enjoying fuel cost savings and emissions reductions, rather than waiting for a new ship or an entirely new fuel infrastructure to be installed.

Newlight has signed agreements to install its hydrogen injection system on 12 vessels from several companies, with broader rollouts planned for next year.