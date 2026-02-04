New Bootcamp Program Addresses Critical Skills Gap For Canadian In-House Lawyers

CBA In-House Lawyers partners with leading firms to deliver practical, Canada-focused legal training starting March 2026

The Canadian legal market continues to witness unprecedented demand for in-house legal expertise, with companies increasingly relying on internal lawyers to navigate complex regulatory environments while driving business strategy. Yet the transition to in-house practice presents unique challenges that traditional legal education and private practice experience don't always address.

CBA In-House Lawyers is filling this critical skills gap with the launch of its 2026 In-House Counsel Bootcamp, a comprehensive five-week program launching March 3, 2026. Registration is now open for the intensive program developed in collaboration with LexMundi and leading Canadian law firms to deliver practical, Canada-focused training specifically designed for the realities of in-house practice.

Filling the Experience Gap

The program addresses a persistent challenge in the legal market where in-house lawyers must navigate employment issues, privacy compliance, contract management, governance requirements, and external counsel relationships – often simultaneously and with limited resources. Traditional legal education rarely prepares lawyers for this multifaceted role that requires balancing legal expertise with business acumen.

The Bootcamp targets three critical audiences: lawyers new to in-house practice including those transitioning from private practice, early- to mid-career in-house lawyers seeking to reinforce or update their core competencies, and legal leaders and departments looking for onboarding and professional development solutions for in-house team members.

Strategic Curriculum Designed for Immediate Application

The five-module program addresses the most critical areas of in-house practice through sessions running from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET over consecutive weeks in March:

Employment and HR Primer (March 3) tackles one of the most complex and risk-sensitive areas managed by in-house teams. Farris LLP's Allison Render, Associate, provides practical overview of key considerations in commencing, managing, and terminating employment relationships, including core distinctions between unionized and non-unionized workplaces to support day-to-day decision-making and effective collaboration with HR and leadership teams.

Practical Learning Format for Maximum Impact

Each session combines practical examples with opportunities for audience questions and discussion, allowing participants to connect content directly to their day-to-day responsibilities. The program provides practical insights grounded in real-world in-house scenarios rather than theory alone, helping participants learn current best practices and emerging issues relevant to the Canadian legal landscape while strengthening their ability to provide confident, business-aligned legal advice within their organizations.

Sessions are delivered live over five consecutive weeks and are also available on demand, providing maximum flexibility to accommodate busy in-house schedules. Participants may register for individual modules of specific interest or take advantage of bundle pricing for the complete five-session series.

Registration is now available, representing a significant opportunity for Canadian in-house lawyers to build the practical foundation necessary for success in today's challenging legal environment. The program launches March 3, 2026, with the first session on Employment and HR Primer.

For more information and registration, visit the CBA In-House Lawyers website.

