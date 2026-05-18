Alumni Newsletter - Spring 2026

In the Firm

One of the things I’ve always valued about BLG is that we don’t stand still. We build on what’s made the firm strong, and we keep getting better for our clients and for each other.

The past few months have brought milestones worth sharing. We were named a Top Diversity Employer for the eighth consecutive year, and we welcomed 23 new lawyers to partnership. These moments build on the inclusive culture and leadership that so many of you helped shape during your time at BLG.

I’m especially grateful to the BLG alumni community for helping BLG’s annual United Way campaign reach a meaningful milestone. Together, you raised nearly $40,000, a powerful reflection of the generosity that has long been part of our BLG community.

Looking ahead, we're making deliberate investments in how we work. The biggest is artificial intelligence, because our clients expect us to move faster and focus on the work that will get them the best result.

At BLG, we’re treating AI literacy as a core skill for modern practice, focusing on the partnership between human judgment and machine intelligence. The future belongs to lawyers who can merge machine learning with human wisdom so they know what tool to use, when to challenge its output, and always stay accountable for the advice they give. You can see this in action through our BLG 301 training, where associates use AI to draft client emails and then critique and improve the output together, and the regular firm-wide meetings and mandatory training for lawyers that explore responsible use, innovative case examples and best practices.

Let’s keep the conversation going. This community is a resource you can draw on when you’re hiring, exploring a move or facing a business challenge that needs the right legal partner. Join our LinkedIn group for broader conversations, or email me.

Our profession continues to evolve, and I’m glad we can stay connected and keep learning from each other.

David DiPaolo

National Managing Partner and CEO, BLG

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