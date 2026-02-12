Why Today's In-House Leaders Need Executive-Level Business Training

The role is expanding

The 2026 Canadian In-House Counsel Report confirms what many already know: expectations placed on legal departments — and the lawyers who lead them — have fundamentally shifted.

Demand for in-house legal services continues to rise across risk and compliance, data privacy, contract management, litigation, and labour and employment, often without corresponding increases in budget or headcount.

At the same time, more than half of respondents report increased work-related stress, driven by sustained workload pressures and expanding accountability that goes well beyond traditional legal work.

Business skills matter most

What stands out most is how the definition of effectiveness has changed. For the first time, understanding the business has overtaken communication skills as the most important attribute of an effective in-house lawyer.

Supporting business growth and improving operational efficiency now rank as top priorities across job levels, while legal leaders find themselves increasingly responsible for compliance, governance, technology adoption, and enterprise risk management.

Leadership pathways are opening

The data also points to a growing leadership pipeline. Nearly one in four organizations report increased movement of in-house counsel into non-legal business and executive roles — a trend that reflects both opportunity and expectation.

In-house lawyers today are expected to operate as senior business partners, not just legal advisors.

A Rotman-built pathway

The Business Leadership Program for In-House Counsel, delivered by the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management, in partnership with CBA In-House Lawyers, Dentons, and LexisNexis, was built specifically for this moment.

Beginning September 2026, the 10-month executive program develops the strategic, financial, and leadership capabilities required to perform at the executive level, while staying grounded in the realities of in-house practice.

The program leads to the Certified In-House Counsel – Canada (CIC.C) designation — formal recognition of readiness for senior and executive leadership roles.

A September decision

The gap between legal expertise and leadership readiness is widening. September 2026 is an opportunity to close it with executive-level rigour. Find out more and apply now.

