New Career Development Series Addresses Professional Growth Challenges For In-House Lawyers

CBA In-House Lawyers launches four-part program recognizing unique career management needs of internal legal professionals

The professional development landscape for in-house lawyers presents unique challenges that traditional legal career guidance rarely addresses. Unlike private practice lawyers who follow established partnership tracks, in-house counsel navigate complex intersections of legal expertise, business strategy, and organizational leadership without formal training in career management for these multifaceted roles.

CBA In-House Lawyers is addressing this critical gap with the launch of "Designing Your In-House Career: A 4-Part Series on Strategy, Brand, and Leadership," launching February 12, 2026. Registration is now available for the comprehensive program led by Lawyer Coach Paulette Nnorom and designed exclusively for the professional growth of current and aspiring in-house lawyers.

Recognizing Distinct Career Challenges

The series acknowledges that in-house lawyers face distinct professional development challenges. These legal professionals must balance legal advisory responsibilities with business partnership, regulatory compliance with strategic initiatives, and risk management with growth facilitation – all while building careers in environments where legal expertise alone may not drive advancement.

The program targets lawyers seeking to take control of their career trajectory rather than waiting for opportunities to appear, strengthen their professional brand inside and outside their organization, and develop practical leadership skills that align with real in-house realities.

Strategic Approach to Career Development

The four-part program provides dedicated focus on professional growth beyond daily legal responsibilities, recognizing that most in-house lawyers operate in reactive mode with limited time for strategic career planning. Each one-hour session runs from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET and offers concrete tools, reflection prompts, and examples tailored specifically to legal professionals working in-house environments.

Building Your One-Year Plan (February 12, 2026) addresses the reality that while most lawyers agree planning improves performance and quality of life, very few take time to set intentional goals beyond resolutions that quickly fizzle out. The session helps participants step out of autopilot mode and design structured one-year plans for 2026, walking through processes for identifying key strengths and development areas, clarifying what progress looks like, and building realistic roadmaps with accountability measures that can be revisited and refined throughout the year.

Enhanced Value Through Comprehensive Resources

The program provides added value through the 2026 Career Planner Workbook for the 21st Century Lawyer, available to participants who register for the complete series. This digital resource provides a step-by-step framework for clarifying objectives, setting aligned goals, and maintaining progress throughout the year. The workbook's quarterly review tools specifically mirror the rhythm of in-house work, making it easier to stay intentional even as business priorities shift throughout the year.

Accessible Pricing Structure

The program offers flexible participation options with full-series pricing at $150 for CBA In-House members and $325 for non-members, including all four sessions plus the comprehensive Career Planner Workbook. Individual session participation is available at $50 for members and $100 for non-members per session.

Sessions are available both live and on-demand to accommodate the demanding schedules of in-house lawyers. The series represents a significant opportunity for legal professionals to develop strategic approaches to career management that align with the unique demands of in-house practice.

Registration is now available, with the first session launching February 12, 2026. For more information and registration, visit the CBA In-House Lawyers website.

