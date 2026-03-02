Full-Tuition Diversity Scholarships Open Executive Leadership Pathway For In-House Lawyers

The 10-month Business Leadership Program begins in September 2026 and is designed specifically for in-house lawyers preparing for senior and executive-level roles.

Partnership with Rotman School removes financial barriers to senior leadership development.

TORONTO, ON – February 24, 2026 – CBA In-House Lawyers, in partnership with the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management, is offering full-tuition diversity scholarships to support in-house counsel from underrepresented backgrounds seeking executive-level leadership development through the Business Leadership Program for In-House Counsel.

The 10-month Business Leadership Program begins in September 2026 and is designed specifically for in-house lawyers preparing for senior and executive-level roles. Developed with the Rotman School of Management and delivered in partnership with Dentons and LexisNexis, the program delivers essential business and leadership skills in an inclusive learning environment. It combines virtual learning with intensive in-person modules and leads to formal recognition through the Certified In-House Counsel – Canada (CIC.C) designation.

Program tuition ranges from $10,800 (early-bird rate through March 31) to $11,550, making the diversity scholarship a significant investment in participants' professional advancement. The scholarships are intended for in-house counsel from diverse backgrounds and lived experiences who demonstrate leadership potential and a commitment to advancing inclusive legal practice.

"At a time when legal departments are being asked to play a more strategic role, diverse perspectives drive better business outcomes, and our legal teams should reflect that reality," said Christine Staley, Director of Professional Development at CBA In-House Lawyers. "These scholarships ensure that financial barriers don't prevent exceptional lawyers from different backgrounds from accessing the leadership development they need to shape the future of in-house practice in Canada."

Applications for the 2026 Diversity Scholarships are now open and close on March 31, 2026. Eligible candidates are encouraged to apply early. The Diversity Scholarship Application Form is available on the Business Leadership Program website.

Several other funding sources are also available to support participants' professional development goals:

Canada Job Grant – available across provinces and territories

OSAP Funding for Micro-Credentials – Ontario residents only

Provincial and territorial grants – check local government programs

We encourage early application for all funding options. Learn more about funding your studies at the Rotman School of Management.

About CBA In-House Lawyers

CBA In-House Lawyers (formerly the Canadian Corporate Counsel Association) is Canada's home for in-house counsel. Founded in 1988, we represent over 5,000 in-house lawyers across every province and territory, spanning all sectors, industries, and stages of practice.

Our work supports in-house counsel as strategic advisors and business partners through a combination of professional development, thought leadership, and peer connection. We deliver practical, relevant programming designed to reflect the realities of in-house practice and the evolving role of legal departments. For more information, visit cbainhouse.org.

