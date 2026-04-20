WeirFoulds Welcomes Associate Stephen Corrington To The Firm

WeirFoulds welcomes Stephen Corrington as an Associate in Commercial Litigation and Caribbean & Offshore Practice Groups. Called to the Bar in Ontario, Jamaica, and Saint Lucia, Stephen brings extensive experience from his roles as Executive Legal Assistant to the Chief Justice and Judicial Law Clerk at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

WeirFoulds LLP has established itself as one of Canada’s premier regional law firms and has provided strategic, cost-effective and innovative legal advice to our clients since 1860. We partner with our clients to offer full access to our business acumen and insights in four broad areas of practice: (1) Corporate; (2) Litigation; (3) Property; and (4) Government.

Article Insights

WeirFoulds LLP are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

in Canada

with readers working within the Insurance, Metals & Mining and Law Firm industries

WeirFoulds is pleased to welcome Stephen Corrington to the firm as an Associate in the Commercial Litigation and Caribbean & Offshore Practice Groups.

Stephen advises on matters involving Caribbean and offshore jurisdictions, with a focus on civil and commercial disputes and cross-border issues. Called to the Bar in Ontario, Jamaica, and Saint Lucia, Stephen supports the firm in litigation involving Caribbean jurisdictions or other cross-border components.

Before joining WeirFoulds, Stephen served as Executive Legal Assistant to the Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and as a Judicial Law Clerk at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, where he provided legal research support to the Chief Justice and Justices of Appeal, and drafted legal opinions and judgments relating to matters before the Court of Appeal arising from several Eastern Caribbean states.

We are excited to welcome Stephen to our growing team of lawyers!

To learn more about Stephen Corrington, please visit his profile.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.