Can A Lawyer Blame AI? Inside Mazaheri v Law Society Of Ontario (Podcast)

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Episode Description

What happens when the legal profession's newest tool collides with its oldest duty…the duty not to mislead?

Gavin Tighe and Stephen Thiele dissect Mazaheri v Law Society of Ontario, 2026 ONLSTH 112, the first case in which "hallucinated" AI-generated authorities were placed before the Law Society Tribunal.

A suspended Ontario lawyer, fighting to regain his licence amid mortgage fraud allegations, filed motion materials drafted by generative AI, complete with cases that don't exist, and was hit with a record $31,150 full indemnity costs award.

This episode of the Canadian law podcast examines professional regulation, the reliability of AI legal research, and where negligence ends and dishonesty begins. Listeners will come away understanding why, in the Canadian legal system, responsibility for what goes before a tribunal can never be outsourced to a machine.



Listen For:

5:19 How did hallucinated cases end up before the Law Society Tribunal?

7:02 How widespread is the misuse of AI in North American courts?

15:03 What does the decision explain about how large language models work?

16:50 Why did the Tribunal award full indemnity costs of $31,150?

21:30 When does negligent AI use become dishonesty before a tribunal?