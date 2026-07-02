Marking The Conclusion Of Another Successful Torys–Rotman Business Leadership Program

Torys law firm celebrates the graduation of its sixth cohort from the exclusive Torys-Rotman Business Leadership Program, a comprehensive training initiative designed to enhance lawyers' strategic thinking, leadership capabilities, and client relationship skills through interactive modules and collaborative learning experiences.

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This month, we wrapped up another successful year of partnership with Rotman with the graduation of the sixth cohort of the Torys-Rotman Business Leadership Program.

Designed exclusively for Torys lawyers, the program combines interactive lectures, hands-on simulations, group work, and practical application to build real-world business and leadership capability. Participants finish the program with a heightened strategic, business and leadership acumen.

Lawyers from across each of our offices learned from leading Rotman faculty who guided them through four modules focused on leadership and feedback, strategy and decision making, negotiation and client relationships, and effective presentations. The program also created space for lawyers to connect, share experiences, and build lasting relationships with one another.

Here are some testimonials from the 2026 cohort:

“The combination of interactive lectures, practical simulations, and collaborative group work made the program highly engaging. It was an excellent opportunity to focus and develop other skills outside of technical legal knowledge. Just as valuable was the opportunity to connect with my colleagues across offices, fostering relationships and shared perspectives. I left the Rotman program with strong connections with my peers and practical tools I will employ in my practice daily.” - Jon McDonald

“The program was enriching. Among many tools, it gave me more effective ways to put myself in the shoes of our clients, in order to be most helpful to them.” - Stefan Case

“The Rotman Program was a fantastic opportunity to build on our non-legal skills while connecting with senior associates from across the firm. It struck a great balance between learning, collaboration and getting to know colleagues in a more relaxed setting.” - Carleigh Kennedy

“Coming into the program I thought I had a working command of areas such as strategy, communication, negotiation and providing feedback. This was largely a function of intuition built from years of observing peers and mentors at the Firm. What the program gave me were the formal frameworks to turn intuition into something repeatable and deliberate as the stakes and complexity grow in my practice. It’s a genuine investment in our development and one I expect to draw on for the rest of my career.” - Shane Thomas

“Participating in the program helped refine how I will approach both my practice and my professional relationships going forward. The seminars offered concrete strategies for elevating client service, and the opportunity to collaborate and share perspectives with such a talented cohort of associates was incredibly rewarding. I left the program with practical tools and new perspectives on my work.” - Danielle Colliver

“Thought provoking content delivered by best-in-class instructors. You gain real skills that move the needle. This is a keystone of Torys’ leadership development program.” - Shalom Cumbo-Steinmetz

“The Torys-Rotman Business Leadership Program provided a valuable experience, offering practical training in strategy, negotiation, leadership, and communication. The sessions were engaging and relevant, and I appreciated the chance to collaborate with colleagues across the firm. Overall, the program has provided useful tools to incorporate for my practice.” - Yu Seon Gadsden-Chung

“The Torys Rotman program strengthened relationships and teamwork across practice groups by creating meaningful opportunities to collaborate, share perspectives, and build trust with colleagues across the firm. It also sharpened management skills by providing practical tools for leading teams, communicating effectively, and approaching challenges with greater confidence and strategic focus. Overall, the program was a valuable investment in both professional development and stronger cross-firm collaboration.” - Alicja Puchta

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