The Gap At The Executive Table: Why In-house Lawyers Are Seeking Credentials Beyond The Law Degree

The role of general counsel has changed considerably over the past decade. Where legal departments once operated primarily as internal advisors — reviewing contracts, managing disputes, ensuring compliance — today's senior in-house lawyers are increasingly expected to function as strategic business partners. They sit on executive committees. They advise on capital allocation and organizational design. They are present not just when legal issues arise, but at the table where the business is shaped.

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The role of general counsel has changed considerably over the past decade. Where legal departments once operated primarily as internal advisors — reviewing contracts, managing disputes, ensuring compliance — today's senior in-house lawyers are increasingly expected to function as strategic business partners. They sit on executive committees. They advise on capital allocation and organizational design. They are present not just when legal issues arise, but at the table where the business is shaped.

The 2026 Canadian In-House Counsel Report, produced by CBA In-House Lawyers and Mondaq–Legal500, makes this shift measurable. For the first time, business understanding has overtaken communication skills as the most important attribute of an effective in-house lawyer. That's not a marginal shift — it reflects a profession redefining what competence looks like at the senior level. The same report finds that 23% of respondents are seeing in-house colleagues move into pure business roles, up from 19% the previous year and 17% the year before that.

Executive appointments are now edging ahead of compliance roles as the most common destination. The trajectory is clear.

The structural problem

That shift has exposed a structural gap in how lawyers are educated. Law school is, by design, an education in legal reasoning; in how to identify risk, analyze precedent, and construct arguments. It does not address financial literacy, strategic thinking, organizational leadership, or the dynamics of the executive environment. For lawyers who move in-house and rise to senior positions, that gap becomes a recurring professional challenge that no amount of legal experience alone resolves.

The in-house context makes this particularly acute. Unlike law firm partners, who can specialize and operate within a hierarchy built around legal work, in-house counsel often find themselves the sole legal voice in rooms full of business executives. The expectation is not just legal competence, it is the ability to translate that competence into business terms, understand the financial implications of legal decisions, and participate meaningfully in conversations that have nothing to do with the law.

The 2026 report adds another dimension: volume of work is now the greatest challenge facing in-house counsel at every level. Lawyers who can operate strategically — scope problems, set priorities, communicate in terms the business understands — are not just more valuable. They are better positioned to protect their teams.

What has been built in response

The Business Leadership Program for In-House Counsel, delivered by the Rotman School of Management in partnership with CBA In-House Lawyers, Dentons, and LexisNexis, emerged from precisely this recognition. It is a 10-month executive credential designed specifically for in-house lawyers — the only one of its kind in Canada — built around four areas that reflect what the senior in-house role actually demands: strategic thinking, financial fluency, leadership and influence, and business-oriented legal advice.

Graduates earn the Certified In-House Counsel – Canada (CIC.C) designation, the only formal credential in Canada that recognizes business leadership capability within the legal profession. More than 42% of graduates have been promoted since completing the program.

The 2026–2027 cohort runs from September 2026 to June 2027, structured to be completed alongside full-time practice. Applications close August 14.

For more information and registration, visit the Business Leadership Program website.

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