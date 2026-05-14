How Does IRB Work For Me?

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I'm Jennifer Amimer, an injury lawyer at Learners. Here's what you should know about how income replacement benefits work. To qualify, you need to have been working at the time of the accident, been self-employed, or have worked at least 26 weeks out of the past year. You also need to show that your injuries prevent you from performing the essential tasks of your pre-ac job. Once approved, the benefit can continue for your lifetime if needed. But after 2 years, the medical test becomes harder. You'll have to show that you can't do any work that would be suited to your education, training, or past experience. If you have questions about whether you're eligible or the application process, connect with a learner's injury lawyer who can help you.
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