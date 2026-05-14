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14 May 2026

How Does IRB Work For Me?

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Lerners LLP

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Lerners LLP is one of Southwestern Ontario’s largest law firms with offices in London, Toronto, Waterloo Region, and Strathroy. Ours is a history of over 90 years of successful client service and representation. Today we are more than 140 exceptionally skilled lawyers with abundant experience in litigation and dispute resolution(including class actions, appeals, and arbitration/mediation,) corporate/commercial law, health law, insurance law, real estate, employment law, personal injury and family law.
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I'm Jennifer Amimer, an injury lawyer at Learners. Here's what you should know about how income replacement benefits work.
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I'm Jennifer Amimer, an injury lawyer at Learners. Here's what you should know about how income replacement benefits work. To qualify, you need to have been working at the time of the accident, been self-employed, or have worked at least 26 weeks out of the past year. You also need to show that your injuries prevent you from performing the essential tasks of your pre-ac job. Once approved, the benefit can continue for your lifetime if needed. But after 2 years, the medical test becomes harder. You'll have to show that you can't do any work that would be suited to your education, training, or past experience.

If you have questions about whether you're eligible or the application process, connect with a learner's injury lawyer who can help you.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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