Why Career Planning Can't Be An Afterthought For In-House Counsel

The newly released 2026 Canadian In-House Counsel Report is drawing significant attention — and for good reason. Based on nearly 500 responses from in-house lawyers across Canada, the findings point to a profession operating under sustained pressure, with growing demands, expanding responsibilities, and increasing expectations to deliver business value alongside legal advice.

It's against this backdrop that "Designing Your In-House Career" was created — a four-part live webinar series led by Lawyer Coach Paulette Nnorom that gives in-house counsel the space and structure to think strategically about their careers, not just their workload.

Workload remains the biggest challenge

No matter where you sit on the org chart, volume of work continues to be the single greatest challenge. Legal teams are managing more files, broader mandates, and additional non-legal responsibilities — often without corresponding increases in time, resources, or clarity around priorities. The result? A profession that remains highly capable but increasingly stretched thin.

More than half report rising stress and anxiety

That pressure takes a toll. Over half of survey respondents report increased work-related stress and anxiety, a figure that's continued to climb year over year. While supporting business growth remains the top organizational priority, staff wellbeing and development lag behind, even as workload pressures intensify.

Business understanding now matters most

The survey also reveals a notable shift in what defines effectiveness and advancement. For the first time, understanding the business has overtaken communication skills as the most important attribute of an effective in-house lawyer. Career progression increasingly depends on how well you translate legal expertise into business impact — not just what you do, but how your contribution is understood.

Improve your career prospects

"Designing Your In-House Career" is a four-part live webinar series created exclusively for current and aspiring in-house counsel who want to move out of reactive mode and take a more intentional approach to career strategy, professional brand, and leadership.

Across four one-hour sessions, you'll:

Set a realistic one-year plan

Position your experience in business-focused terms

Clarify your leadership style

Identify opportunities to lean in strategically

Full-series registrants also receive the "2026 Career Planner Workbook for the 21st Century Lawyer," a practical framework with exercises and activities designed to help you stay intentional as priorities shift. Sessions are available live and on demand. Register now.

Because in a profession where demands keep growing, one thing is clear: you can't leave your career to chance.

