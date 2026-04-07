Episode 97: Embracing The Power Of Transformative Leadership In Uncertain Times (Podcast)

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Join Heather Barnhouse, Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In this episode, Heather is joined by Dr. Jodi Abbott, President and CEO of the University Hospital Foundation. Dr. Abbott discusses developing bold strategies, aligning them with organizational values, and creating a governance structure to support the plan. She shares her experiences in complex environments in health and education, emphasizing the importance of vision, flexibility, and adaptability amid constant change. Dr. Abbott reflects on her career, from her role at NorQuest College, where she led a significant transformation, to her current position at the University Hospital Foundation. She explains that leadership in both sectors requires navigating complexity, managing ambiguity, and continuously adjusting to new circumstances. They also delve into crafting strategic plans, the evolving concept of change management, and the role of values and behaviors in driving organizational success. To learn more about the University Hospital Foundation’s work, visit their website at https://givetouhf.ca.

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CPD/CLE Accreditation:

Law Society of British Columbia: 45 minutes Practice Management

45 minutes Practice Management Law Society of Ontario: 45 minutes Professionalism

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